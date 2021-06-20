Sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/NETS

Bucks advance, end Nets’ season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have advanced to the NBA’s conference finals for the second time in three years.

Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in overtime before the Bucks completed a Game 7 win over the Nets in Brooklyn, 115-111. Middleton finished with 23 points and 10 boards for the Bucks, who allowed just two points in OT to advance in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) provided 40 points and 13 rebounds in guiding Milwaukee to its second straight elimination-game win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with a game-high 48 points but missed a pair of shots after Middleton put the Bucks in front. Durant and James Harden played all 53 minutes for Brooklyn.

Harden had 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Nets, who were trying to reach the conference semis for the first time since 2003.

Milwaukee next prepares for the winner of Sunday’s game between the 76ers and Hawks. The Bucks would have homecourt advantage if Atlanta wins.

NBA-HAWKS-BOGDANOVIC

Hawks’ Bogdanovic iffy for Game 7

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line.

The status of Bogdan Bogdanovic (bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) is uncertain for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury.

Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return.

NHL PLAYOFFS-ISLANDERS/LIGHTNING

Pulock bails out Isles

Eds: CORRECTS fourth sentence to Pulock’s defensive move, not McDonagh’s.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Pulock (POO’-lahk) didn’t score a point on Saturday, but he provided the biggest play as the New York Islanders tied their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.

Pulock blocked a Ryan McDonagh shot in front of a wide open net in the closing seconds to preserve the Isles’ 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. McDonagh made a spin-o-rama move near the slot to draw goaltender Semyon Varlamov out of the crease. Pulock’s defensive move allowed the Isles to run out the clock.

Second-period goals by Josh Bailey, Mat Barzal and Matt Martin gave New York a 3-0 lead. Varlamov blanked the Lightning until Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson scored about three minutes apart to make it a one-goal game with 13:17 remaining. Point has scored a goal in seven straight games.

Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech (PEH’-lehk) each had two assists for the Islanders, who go back to Florida for Game 5 on Monday.

PGA-US OPEN

Three share US Open lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three players share the lead through three rounds of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Mackenzie Hughes is part of the three-way tie after carding a 3-under 68 that included a 63-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th. His 5-under total left him tied with second-round co-leader Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn), who birdied 18 to complete a 70. Henley fired an even-par 71.

Rory McIlroy is among the contenders after shooting a 4-under 67 that puts him 3 under. It was the day’s best round. Bryson DeChambeau also owns a share of third following a 68.

Second-round co-leader Richard Bland fell to plus-1 with a 6-over 77.

LPGA TOUR

Korda leads through 54

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club.

Maguire shot a 70 after entering the round with the lead. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Duval homers twice again to carry Fish over Cubbies

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Marlins have added to the Chicago Cubs’ current skid.

Adam Duvall belted two-run homers in each of his first two at-bats before the Marlins completed an 11-1 thrashing of the Cubs. Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to help the Fish deal the Cubs their fifth loss in six games since a five-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning to send the Brewers past the Rockies, 6-5. Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for Milwaukee, which snapped a five-game skid as well as a seven-game losing streak to Colorado. Charlie Blackmon drove in a pair of runs with groundouts and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to 16 games for the Rockies, who had won five straight.

— Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single, guiding the Mets to a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of a twinbill in Washington. Lindor hadn’t driven in more than two runs in a game this season and entered the game hitting just .209 since signing an 11-year, $363 million contract. David Peterson threw a season-high 94 pitches but fell short of qualifying for the win, allowing one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

— The Nationals gained a split of their twinbill as Jon Lester carried a shutout into the seventh inning of a 6-2 decision over the Mets. Lester gave up seven hits over six-plus innings of his first win as a Nat, blanking the NL East leaders until Jose Peraza’s two-run blast. Kyle Schwarber homered twice and had four RBIs for Washington.

— The Phillies rolled to a 13-6 win over the Giants behind Rhys Hoskins, who was 3-for-6 with a pair of homers and six RBIs. Ronald Torreyes (toh-RAY’-ahs) also homered and had three ribbies as Philadelphia moved back to .500. Five Phils relievers combined for 6 2/3 scoreless innings after Aaron Nola was tagged for six runs, including homers by Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) and Brandon Belt.

— Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two out in the eighth to power the Padres past the Reds, 7-5. San Diego took a 5-2 lead when Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded double in the fourth, but the Reds quickly tied it before the Padres beat Cincinnati for the third straight day. Reds star Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) and manager David Bell were ejected in the top of the first for arguing a check-swing call.

— Walker Buehler flirted with a no-hitter and Justin Turner hit a three-run double as the Dodgers hammered the Diamondbacks, 9-3. Will Smith and Gavin Lux belted two-run homers to back Buehler, who struck out 11 and held the DBacks hitless until David Peralta’s (peh-RAHL’-tahz) leadoff single in the eighth. Arizona has lost a franchise-record 16 straight and dropped 39 of its past 44 games.

— Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle in the Red Sox’s 7-1 win at Kansas City. Dalbec singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and Martín Pérez allowed one run and three hits in five innings, helping Boston improve to a major league-best 23-11 on the road.

— Gio Urshela slammed a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 comeback over the Athletics. Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye in the second inning. He also hit an RBI single as New York ended Oakland’s seven-game winning streak despite trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning.

— Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs and Carlos Correa homered for the Astros in a 7-3 downing of the White Sox. Framber Valdez allowed two earned runs and six hits in six innings to help Houston earn its sixth straight win. Lance Lynn entered the game with a 1.51 ERA before surrendering season highs of eight hits and six runs in four innings.

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) homered for the fourth time in five games and equaled his mark for most home runs in a season as the Angels whipped the Tigers, 8-3. Ohtani has gone deep 22 times, tied for second in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. and one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

— J.P. Crawford launched a grand slam and scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the Mariners past the Rays, 6-5. Crawford’s first career grand slam capped a five-run second inning against Rays starter Josh Fleming. Pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman before Tampa Bay lost their fifth in a row to drop to second in the AL East.

— The Blue Jays rallied for a 10-7 win over the Orioles as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to end a five-game skid. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore.

— Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds smacked three-run home runs in the seventh inning to rally the Pirates past the Indians, 6-3. Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the series after entering on a 10-game losing streak. Harold Ramirez went deep twice for Cleveland, which also received a round-tripper from Rene Rivera.

— Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from John King in the seventh inning, sending the Twins to a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota.

— The Cardinals-Braves game in Atlanta was postponed by rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Tatis leaves game

UNDATED (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after reinjuring his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) in the fifth inning.

Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5.

Around the majors:

— Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day injured list and was the lineup against the Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton was second in the majors with a .370 batting average when he got hurt.

— Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Mets on for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes was 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season before being designated for assignment on Monday.

NHL-BYNG TROPHY

Slavin takes Byng Trophy

NEW YORK — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (JAY’-kahb SLAY’-vihn) has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best displays sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct while possessing a high standard of playing ability.

Slavin received 73 of the 100 first-place votes to beat out Minnesota forward Jared Spurgeon and Toronto forward Auston Matthews for the award.

Slavin averaged one second shy of 23 minutes of time on ice for a Hurricanes team that yielded 2.39 goals per game, fourth-best in the NHL.

F1-FRENCH GP

Verstappen beats both Mercedes for pole at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has won his second pole of the season and put his Red Bull in front of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the start of Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 29.990 seconds to grab the top starting spot before Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session.