PGA-US OPEN

Three share US Open lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three players share the lead through three rounds of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Mackenzie Hughes is part of the three-way tie after carding a 3-under 68 that included a 63-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th. His 5-under total left him tied with second-round co-leader Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn), who birdied 18 to complete a 70. Henley fired an even-par 71.

Rory McIlroy is among the contenders after shooting a 4-under 67 that puts him 3 under. It was the day’s best round. Bryson DeChambeau also owns a share of third following a 68.

Second-round co-leader Richard Bland fell to plus-1 with a 6-over 77.

LPGA TOUR

Korda leads through 54

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club.

Maguire shot a 70 after entering the round with the lead. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history.

NBA-HAWKS-BOGDANOVIC

Sore knee threatens Bogdanovic’s status for Hawks in Game 7

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line.

The status of Bogdan Bogdanovic (bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) is uncertain for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury.

Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Duval homers twice again to carry Fish over Cubbies

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Marlins have added to the Chicago Cubs’ current skid.

Adam Duvall belted two-run homers in each of his first two at-bats before the Marlins completed an 11-1 thrashing of the Cubs. Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to help the Fish deal the Cubs their fifth loss in six games since a five-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single, guiding the Mets to a 5-1 victory in Game 1 of a twinbill in Washington. Lindor hadn’t driven in more than two runs in a game this season and entered the game hitting just .209 since signing an 11-year, $363 million contract. David Peterson threw a season-high 94 pitches but fell short of qualifying for the win, allowing one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

— The Nationals gained a split of their twinbill as Jon Lester carried a shutout into the seventh inning of a 6-2 decision over the Mets. Lester gave up seven hits over six-plus innings of his first win as a Nat, blanking the NL East leaders until Jose Peraza’s two-run blast. Kyle Schwarber homered twice and had four RBIs for Washington.

— The Phillies rolled to a 13-6 win over the Giants behind Rhys Hoskins, who was 3-for-6 with a pair of homers and six RBIs. Ronald Torreyes (toh-RAY’-ahs) also homered and had three ribbies as Philadelphia moved back to .500. Five Phils relievers combined for 6 2/3 scoreless innings after Aaron Nola was tagged for six runs, including homers by Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) and Brandon Belt.

— Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle in the Red Sox’s 7-1 win at Kansas City. Dalbec singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and Martín Pérez allowed one run and three hits in five innings, helping Boston improve to a major league-best 23-11 on the road.

— Gio Urshela slammed a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 comeback over the Athletics. Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye in the second inning. He also hit an RBI single as New York ended Oakland’s seven-game winning streak despite trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning.

— The Blue Jays rallied for a 10-7 win over the Orioles as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to end a five-game skid. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore.

— Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds smacked three-run home runs in the seventh inning to rally the Pirates past the Indians, 6-3. Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the series after entering on a 10-game losing streak. Harold Ramirez went deep twice for Cleveland, which also received a round-tripper from Rene Rivera.

— Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from John King in the seventh inning, sending the Twins to a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota.

— The Cardinals-Braves game in Atlanta was postponed by rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

MLB-NEWS

Tatis leaves game

UNDATED (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) in the fifth inning.

Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5

Around the majors:

— Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been activated from the 10-day injured list and was the lineup against the Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton was second in the majors with a .370 batting average when he got hurt.

— Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Mets on for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes was 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season before being designated for assignment on Monday.

NHL-BYNG TROPHY

Slavin takes Byng Trophy

NEW YORK — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (JAY’-kahb SLAY’-vihn) has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best displays sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct while possessing a high standard of playing ability.

Slavin received 73 of the 100 first-place votes to beat out Minnesota forward Jared Spurgeon and Toronto forward Auston Matthews for the award.

Slavin averaged one second shy of 23 minutes of time on ice for a Hurricanes team that yielded 2.39 goals per game, fourth-best in the NHL.

F1-FRENCH GP

Verstappen beats both Mercedes for pole at French GP

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen has won his second pole of the season and put his Red Bull in front of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the start of the French Grand Prix.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 29.990 seconds to grab the top starting spot before Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session.