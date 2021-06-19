The Latest: Eriksen visit was ‘surprise’ to Denmark players

Sports

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Christian Eriksen’s Denmark teammates say his visit came as a big surprise and that he gave them all a hug before having lunch with the team.

Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their Euro 2020 base camp outside the capital.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard says they didn’t know he was coming “so we stopped the training session when he arrived.”

He says Eriksen was accompanied by his partner and his 3-year-old son. Norgaard says the visit “gave a good energy” to the team and that “it’s what we needed.”

The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his team’s opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

World Cup champion France will play Hungary in Budapest in the early game. Spain will take on Poland in the late match in Seville.

Portugal and France can both advance to the round of 16 with victories.

