Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox beat White Sox in early game

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run, and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 in the first Patriots’ Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon.

The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of Massachusetts limits on crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots’ Day game, with a start shortly after 11 a.m., has been played by the Red Sox since 1959.

Lucas Giolito allowed eight runs, and his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%. The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis. Fans are required to wear masks while in the ballpark — unless they are actively eating or drinking — and encouraged to abide by other health and safety protocols.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-GONZAGA-HOLMGREN

Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga.

The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit has announced he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs. Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.

Holmgren has the skills of a guard in a 7-foot-1 frame and he has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.

GOLF-US OPENS-FANS

California allows fans for US Opens if vaccinated or tested

UNDATED (AP) — The USGA says a limited number of spectators will be allowed at the U.S. Women’s Open and the U.S. Open in California in June. It won’t be the first major to allow fans. But it will be the first that requires spectators to either show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The U.S. Women’s Open is June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco. Two weeks later, the U.S. Open is held at Torrey Pines in San Diego. California residents must show proof of vaccination 14 days before the tournament or a negative test. Out-of-state fans must be vaccinated.

PGA TOUR-VACCINE

Tour plans to make non-vaccinated golfers pay for COVID test

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated. Those who aren’t will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer.

The tour outlined its plan in a memo sent to players Monday. It strongly encourages them to get vaccinated, without saying vaccination will be mandated. Players who chose not to get the vaccine will need to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving at a tournament.

NFL-ALEX SMITH RETIRES

Quarterback who came back from serious injury retires

UNDATED (AP) — Alex Smith is retiring from the NFL after making an improbable comeback from a broken leg.

Smith announced his retirement Monday on Instagram, saying he still has plenty of snaps left him just shy of his 37th birthday but is calling it quits to enjoy time with his family.

Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from his gruesome injury that required 17 surgeries. Washington released Smith in March and signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency.

Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 and played 14 seasons for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington.

NFL-OFFSEASON WORKOUTS

NFL offseason programs begin with mixed player involvement

UNDATED (AP) — With groups of players from 20 NFL teams saying they will skip in-person attendance, voluntary offseason programs began Monday across the league.

Through the NFL Players Association, players from the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers and 19 other clubs posting statements that they would not be on hand at team facilities for voluntary work. Those statements did not cover every player from those teams. On Monday, some players reported to the Cowboys, Patriots and Panthers facilities.

The league and players’ union remain in talks about adjustments to the offseason.

NFL-BRADY-SURGERY

Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

Speaking at a fundraising gala for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, Brady joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week,” then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

Bucs players, along with those from half of the league’s teams, have said they will not attend voluntary offseason workouts, which could begin today. Minicamps are mandatory for players who are fit to participate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NOTRE DAME-INDIANA

Hoosiers, Fighting Irish agree to 2-game series in 2030-31

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play two football games starting in 2030. Indiana visits South Bend, Indiana, on Aug. 31, 2030. The Irish then travel south on Sept. 27, 2031. The two in-state programs last played in September 1991 and Notre Dame has not played in Bloomington since October 1950.

The Hoosiers went 6-2 last season and were ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press Top 25. It was Indiana’s highest final ranking since 1967 when it went to the Rose Bowl. The Irish finished last season at 10-2 and ranked No. 5.