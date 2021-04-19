Sports

MLB-WHITE SOX, RED SOX

Red Sox, White Sox have a morning meeting

UNDATED (AP) — The White Sox and Red Sox begin at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time at Fenway Park this morning in the annual Patriots’ Day game. Could mean early-morning batting practice for J.D Martinez and José Abreu.

The event usually coincides with the Boston Marathon — in past years, fans in the Green Monster seats would turn around to catch a glimpse of the leaders while others headed over after the final out to cheer on the runners in Kenmore Square, about a mile from the finish line. This year, the famous race has been moved to Oct. 11 due to the pandemic.

Also in Major League Baseball:

— The Twins will continue coronavirus testing and contact tracing with the hope of getting back on the field Tuesday for a doubleheader at Oakland. Minnesota had games against the Angels in Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday postponed. The Twins-Athletics game for today also was called off. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.

— The Atlanta Braves are off today before opening a series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, giving outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. a day to see if the pain in his lower abdominal muscles will subside. Acuña left a game Sunday at Wrigley Field with discomfort, an issue that arose after he dove back into first base on a pickoff attempt. Atlanta has been hit hard by injuries early in the season. Pitchers Max Fried, Drew Smyly and Sean Newcomb and outfielders Cristian Pache and Ender Inciarte have been placed on the 10-day IL since Wednesday.

BRADY-SURGERY

Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.

Speaking at a fundraising gala for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, Brady joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week,” then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

Bucs players, along with those from half of the league’s teams, have said they will not attend voluntary offseason workouts, which could begin today. Minicamps are mandatory for players who are fit to participate.

EUROPE-SUPER LEAGUE

UEFA could ban Super League players from Euro 2020, WCup

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The president the Union of European Football Associations says players at the 12 soccer clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year’s European Championship and next year’s World Cup.

Aleksander Ceferin spoke following a UEFA executive committee meeting held only hours after the English, Italian and Spanish clubs announced the project that threatens to split European soccer. Ceferin says “they will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches.”

The 12 clubs planning to start the breakaway Super League earlier told the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that they have begun legal action aimed at fending off threats to block the competition.

ENGLAND-JOCKEY DIES

Jockey dies in England 10 days after fall in race

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — A jockey has died in the hospital 10 days after a fall in a race in England.

Lorna Brooke was an amateur jockey who won 17 races in Britain and Ireland. She had been hospitalized since falling in a jumping race in Taunton on April 8.

She was placed in an induced coma on Friday because of “various complications” and the Injured Jockeys Fund says she died on Sunday. Brooke had been racing since 2001-02 and often on horses trained by her mother.