Wild face the Coyotes, seek 4th straight victory

Minnesota Wild (27-13-3, third in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-20-5, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +111, Wild -136; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Wild take on Arizona.

The Coyotes are 20-20-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona has allowed 28 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 27-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

Minnesota knocked off Arizona 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 14. Mats Zuccarello scored two goals for the Wild in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 16 goals and has 34 points. Michael Bunting has seven goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 17 goals and has 36 points. Zuccarello has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.