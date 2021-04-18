Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bieber sets K record, fans 13 as Indians 6-3 beat Reds 6-3

UNDATED (AP) — Shane Bieber kept up his record strikeout run, fanning 13 and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Cincinnati Reds 6-3. Bieber becomes the first pitcher in big league history to begin the season with four straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts.

The AL Cy Young Award winner has 48 strikeouts this year, matching Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan for the most through the first four starts of a season. Bieber has fanned at least eight in a 16 straight starts, one short of Randy Johnson’s major league mark.

The Indians hit three home runs to salvage a win in the all-Ohio series.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies. Nola allowed only two singles and retired 13 straight going into the eighth. He did not walk a batter.

— Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as the San Francisco Giants used an unearned run to beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 and avert a series sweep. Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants’ third shutout in their past seven games.

— Colin Moran doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and also hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5. The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from Milwaukee’s Daniel Vogelbach to win the deciding game of this series. Pittsburgh has won two of three in each of its last three series to recover from an early six-game skid. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds and Milwaukee’s Avisaíl García also homered.

— Tim Anderson homered on the game’s first pitch, Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) pitched five solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in the opener of a split-admission doubleheader. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) had an RBI double and Yoán Moncada (yoh-AHN’ mohn-KAH’-dah) drove in a run with a single for the White Sox, who had lost three straight. Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández homered around the right-field foul pole for Boston, which entered the day with a majors’ most seven come-from-behind victories.

— Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1. J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single and Jeff McNeil had an RBI groundout for the Mets, who have won five of their last six, including two of three at Coors Field this weekend. Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single for the Rockies, who have lost eight of nine. Stroman allowed three hits and struck out five. He also helped himself with a spectacular backhand play to start the eighth.

— Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing a run over five innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Washington 5-2 after Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was a late scratch. Bumgarner gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts. He struck out five and walked one, helping Arizona split the four-game series. Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list before the first pitch with right shoulder inflammation.

— Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer off Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch in the seventh inning to propel the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays. Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings, and Kyle Zimmer and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning before Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter. Perez’s go-ahead shot came one day after his two-out, walk-off homer gave the Royals a 3-2 win and split of their doubleheader. Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.

— Nate Lowe singled home Eli White with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in a pitcher’s duel between a pair of opening day starters. The hit ended a five-game home losing streak for the Rangers and capped a wild extra frame. The Orioles appeared to take the lead on a single by Trey Mancini in the top of the 10th, but designated runner Maikel Franco was thrown out even though he started the play on third base.

— The last-place New York Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win and a three-game sweep. Four pitchers combined on the Rays’ second three-hitter of a series in which New York managed 11 hits in all. Cole was hurt by slipshod defense that made three mistakes in the third inning alone, two by center fielder Aaron Hicks and one by left fielder Clint Frazier.

MLB-NEWS

Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.

The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In another move Sunday, the Nationals put right-hander Wander Suero on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain and recalled righty Ryne Harper from the alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Nationals manager Dave Martinez says lefty Luis Avilán has a torn ligament in his pitching elbow and is “weighing his decision on what to do.” He says the 31-year-old Avilán could have Tommy John surgery or “sit out and see if it heals.”

In other MLB news:

— Monday night’s game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems. Two games this weekend between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.

— San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb have gone on the injured list because they’re feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. The Giants are hoping both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two. The Giants recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site and activated left-hander Alex Wood from the 10-day IL to start Sunday’s game at Miami.

— Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce is retiring. The 34-year-old is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee. Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Krejci, Bergeron, Marchand score 2 as Bruins beat Caps 6-3

UNDATED (AP) — David Krejci (KRAY’-chee), Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhehr-ahn) and Brad Marchand each scored two goals as the Boston Bruins topped the Washington Capitals 6-3 in a heated matchup between the East rivals. Marchand also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight.

Tuukka Rask (TOO’-kah rask) stopped 30 of 33 shots in earning his 10th win this season. Washington has lost two of its past three. T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) had two goals and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals. Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) had 22 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Sam Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo. The Sabres bounced back a day after becoming the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The Penguins had a 4-0-1 run snapped and squandered an opportunity to move to within a point of the East-leading Washington Capitals, who lost at Boston earlier in the day. Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

UNDATED (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York’s streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime for their sixth consecutive victory.

Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked the Pelicans’ last shot and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.

Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first career game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks entered play sixth in the Eastern Conference, in good shape for their first playoff berth since winning the Atlantic Division in 2013.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117. Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks. They have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana. The Pacers had won five of seven on the road.

NBA-DURANT INJURED

Kevin Durant leaves Nets’ game in Miami with thigh injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was forced to leave the Nets’ game in Miami early in the first quarter with a left thigh injury.

Durant left with 7:57 to go in the opening quarter. He scored Brooklyn’s first eight points of the game before coming out, and the team quickly said he wouldn’t return because of what was being called a contusion.

Durant has missed 33 games this season, with 24 of those related to a left hamstring injury. He also missed six others in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus and three more for injury management.

NBA-SPURS FINED

NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.

The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl for rest Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns. According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.

Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.

NFL-OBIT-ARBANAS

Chiefs great Fred Arbanas dead at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and longtime Missouri politician Fred Arbanas has died at age 82.

Arbanas was a key member of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ‘70s. He was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GOLF-RBC HERITAGE

Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink (sihnk) had a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant week and win his third RBC Heritage title. The 47-year-old Cink finished 19 under at Harbour Town, four in front of Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III.

Cink’s win came 17 years after his second title at Harbour Town and he became the fourth player on the PGA Tour to win twice in the same season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry are the others.

Cink had set 36- and 54-hole scoring records this week. He dared the field to catch him, and no one got all that close.

GOLF-AUSTRIAN OPEN

Catlin beats Kieffer on 5th playoff hole at Austrian Open

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer on the fifth playoff hole to win the Austrian Open for his third European Tour title. The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water. The German earlier had a promising chance for his first tour victory but narrowly missed a birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-FEDERER

Federer to play French Open

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.

Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30.

F1-EMILIA ROMAGNA GP

Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen has won a dramatic Emilia-Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix after world champion Lewis Hamilton hit a wall.

The race was temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet track as the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career. Lando Norris was third.