DeGrom and Mets may finally get to play

UNDATED (AP) — Jacob deGrom and the Mets hope to finally play some baseball.

New York has had four games in six days either postponed or suspended due to weather, including a snowout for Friday night’s opener of a series at Colorado. Saturday’s forecast in Denver looks chilly but clear, making it likely deGrom will finally get back on the mound two days after he was initially supposed to take his turn. New York’s ace will start the opener of a doubleheader against Chi Chi Gonzalez. Mets lefty Joe Lucchesi will face Germán Márquez in the second game.

The Mets have had seven postponements this season, including all three games of its opening series against Washington, which was called off due to the Nationals’ COVID-19 outbreak.

In other highlights of Saturday’s schedule:

— Tyler Glasnow takes the mound as the Rays continue a series at Yankee Stadium. The 6-foot-8 right-hander has 29 strikeouts and just three walks in 19 2/3 innings this season, and he’s been outstanding in the Bronx in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two outings. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is up for New York after allowing four runs in five innings against the Rays on Sunday.

— Willson Contreras and the Cubs are feeling understandably unsettled in the box. Chicago batters were plunked four times by Braves starter Kyle Wright on Friday and have been hit a major league-leading 13 times this season. The Cubs also led the majors last year with 52 hit-by-pitches. In Friday’s 5-2 loss to Atlanta Contreras was hit for the third time in four games and fifth time overall this season. Trevor Williams gets the start Saturday against Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa.

— The Dodgers and Padres continue their first series of the season with aces Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on the mound. Kershaw has shaken off a difficult opening day start with consecutive gems, allowing one run over 13 innings in starts against Oakland and Washington. Darvish is having a similar season with the Padres, struggling against Arizona on opening day before limiting San Francisco and Pittsburgh to a run each in his past two starts.

FIGURE SKATING-TEAM-TROPHY

Shcherbakova seals Russia’s first World Team Trophy victory

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the women’s free skate on Saturday to seal Russia’s first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy.

The result ensured that Russia, with 125 points, would win its first World Team Trophy. The United States — the defending champion — was second with 110 followed by Japan with 107.

Only the United States and Japan have won previous World Team Trophy competitions, first held in 2009. Team USA has four victories and Japan has two.

With less than a year to go until the Beijing Olympics, many of the world’s top skaters are in Osaka, eager to get in another competition after several International Skating Union events were canceled due to the pandemic.

F1-EMILIA-ROMAGNA GP

Hamilton takes pole for Emilia-Romagna GP ahead of Red Bulls

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — World champion Lewis Hamilton has edged out the Red Bull duo to claim the pole position for Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna (eh-MEEL’-yah roh-MAHN’-yah) Grand Prix. It’s Hamilton’s 99th career pole.

Hamilton edged Perez by .039 seconds and was .087 faster than Max Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season.

Italy’s Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula One season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.