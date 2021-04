Sports

Jazz beat Pacers but finish without Mitchell

UNDATED (AP) — Jordan Clarkson came to the rescue for the Utah Jazz after Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court.

Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 points and the Jazz rallied to beat the Pacers, 119-111.

Mitchell went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle sprain with 8:18 left in the third quarter. In Mitchell’s absence, the Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied the game at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson.

Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) had 24 points, Mitchell furnished 22 and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) added 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks in Utah’s second straight win.

Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The 76ers ended the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak as Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 36 points and 14 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 106-103 victory. Furkan Korkmaz (FUR’-kan KOHRK’-mahs) chipped in 18 points and Ben Simmons added 12 with and nine rebounds to help the Sixers win their fourth in a row. Paul George had 37 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who hadn’t lost since April 1.

— Philly continues to lead the East by one game over Brooklyn after the Nets blew out the Hornets, 130-105. Kevin Durant had 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who also received a team-high 26 points from Joe Harris and 20 from Landry Shamat (SHAM’-at). The Nets shot 21 for 41 from 3-point range, with Harris and Shamat draining six apiece.

— The Knicks own their first five-game winning streak in seven years after Julius Randle poured in 44 points to lead a 117-109 victory at Dallas. RJ Barrett had 24 points and eight rebounds for New York, which is three games over .500 for the first time since December 2017. Derrick Rose added 15 points with fellow backup guard Alec Burks sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

— Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) scored 29 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 21 for the Nuggets in a 128-99 thumping of the Rockets. Jokic dominated in the paint, hitting 10 of 12 field goals and adding 16 rebounds. Denver made just 9 of 31 from 3 but bullied Houston in the paint, outscoring the Rockets 62-52 from close range and outrebounding them 54-35.

— The Timberwolves knocked off the Heat, 119-11 as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter before fouling out. Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth as the Timberwolves pulled away. Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but Miami lost its third straight game, all coming on the road.

— CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Trail Blazers escaped with a 107-106 victory after the Spurs missed three shots on their final possession. Norman Powell added 22 points for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid despite playing without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Dejounte Murray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for San Antonio.

— Dylan Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Bulls, 126-115. Brooks had 15 points in the third quarter to lead Memphis’ charge. Jonas Valanciunas (val-an-CHOO’-nuhs) added 16 points and seven rebounds while Ja (jah) Morant scored 15.

— Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime, including a pair of free throws with one second remaining in the Wizards’ 117-115 triumph over the Pelicans. Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, just shy of what would have been a seventh consecutive triple-double. NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points despite going 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts.

— Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 113-102 victory over the Magic. Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the third as Toronto outscored Orlando, 38-19.

— Josh Jackson scored 29 points, and the Pistons overcame several key absences to hand the Thunder their ninth loss in a row, 110-104. Isaiah Stewart had 15 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit.

NBA-JAZZ OWNERSHIP-WADE

Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league.

The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Dodgers outlast Padres in 1st meeting of NL West contenders

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ first meeting of the season with the San Diego Padres was as intense as it was long.

The Dodgers blew leads in the eighth and ninth innings before Corey Seager slammed a tiebreaking, two-run homer leading off the 12th to help the defending World Series champs beat the Padres, 11-6 in San Diego. Luke Raley provided a solo homer and added an RBI single while L.A. broke it open in the 12th.

Winning pitcher David Price worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the 11th and furnished a sacrifice fly before tossing a perfect 12th.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit a solo homer hours after coming off the disabled list, but he also was called out on strikes with the bases loaded to end the 10th.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) belted a two-run homer and Andrew McCutchen collected three RBIs as the Phillies battered the Cardinals, 9-2. Zach Elfin scattered six hits and blanked St. Louis until a two-run homer by Justin Williams ended his night in the eighth inning. Bryce Harper hit a two-run double and Jean Segura was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

— The Marlins won first the fifth time in six games by defeating the Giants, 4-1 on Starling Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered and Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings, blanking Miami until Chisolm’s fifth-inning blast.

— Kyle Wright plunked four batters, but he also collected his first major league hit with a double as the Braves handed the Cubs their fifth loss in six games, 5-2. Wright also allowed two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings in place of Drew Smyly, who was placed on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. The Braves took the lead for good with a three-run fourth, highlighted by Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr.’s two-run single.

— Kyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Nationals’ 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Max Scherzer struck out the side in the seventh while passing Cy Young to move into 22nd place on baseball’s strikeout list. He finished with 10 on the day, giving him 2,808 for his career.

— Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) smacked a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third in the Reds’ 10-3 pounding of the Indians. Jeff Hoffman gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings. Hoffman blanked the Reds until Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) homered in the sixth.

— JT Brubaker was sharp in the Pirates’ 6-1 win over the Brewers, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight over six innings. Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven. Adam Frazier added a two-run triple and Brubaker lowered his ERA to 1.76.

— Brandon Lowe (low) laced a two-run double in the first inning and the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays kept up their domination of the New York Yankees with a 8-2 win. Tampa Bay sprinted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings, including during last year’s Division Series. Michael Wacha (WAH’-kah) lowered his ERA from 7.00 to 4.20, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

— Rio Ruiz and D.J. Stewart homered while Jorge López struck out eight in five innings of the Orioles’ 5-2 victory over the Rangers. No. 9 hitter Freddy Galvis had two extra-base hits and scored twice as Baltimore improved to 5-2 on the road this season. The Rangers didn’t have a hit off López until David Dahl and Nick Solak started the fifth with back-to-back homers.

— Frankie Montas (MAHN’-tahs) allowed two hits in six inningso f the Athletics’ sixth consecutive win, 3-0 over the Tigers. Mitch Moreland and Sean Murphy had two-out, RBI hits in the fourth against José Ureña (yoo-RAY’-nuh). Oakland joined the 1991 Mariners and 1915 White Sox as the only teams to have both a six-game winning streak and six-game losing streak in the first 14 games of a season.

— Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single to give the Mariners their seventh win in nine games, 6-5 versus the Astros. Mitch Haniger had three hits for the second time this week, and France and Kyle Seager each drove in two runs. Seattle trailed 5-4 before Evan White connected for a solo drive in the eighth.

— Justin Upton, Jared Walsh and Mike Trout provided the big at-bats as the Angels blasted the Twins, 10-3. Upton crushed a grand slam in the seventh inning and Walsh also homered and drove in three runs. Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single to back Andrew Heaney, who pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning.

— The Mets and Rockies were snowed out in Denver, marking the seventh postponement for New York already this season. The Mets have had four games rescheduled because of weather since last Sunday after their season-opening, three-game series in Washington was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among several Nationals. Friday’s game is now part of a Saturday doubleheader.

— Snow in Boston caused the postponement of the Red Sox-White Sox game, leading to a Sunday twinbill.

— The Royals and Blue Jays were rained out in Kansas City. The teams will play a pair on Saturday.

MLB-NEWS

Bellinger has hairline fracture of fibula

UNDATED (AP) — The Dodgers will be spending time without Cody Bellinger.

Manager Dave Roberts says the outfielder has a hairline fracture in his left fibula. Roberts says there is no timetable for his return.

The 2019 NL MVP was injured on April 5 when he was cleated on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated before Friday’s game against the Padres.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bruins blank Isles for 2-game sweep

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins are very much in the thick of the NHL’s East Division title race after beating the New York Islanders for the second straight night.

Jeremy Swayman posted his first career shutout with 25 saves in the Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Isles. David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nahk) put the B’s ahead with three seconds left in the first period. Taylor Hall doubled the lead 47 seconds into the second with his second goal in two games.

Swayman helped Boston kill off the Islanders’ five power plays while outplaying fellow rookie Ilya Sorokin (sah-ROH’-kihn), who stopped 25 of 27 shots.

The outcome puts the Bruins within six points of the division-leading Capitals with two games in hand.

The Isles wasted a chance to pull even with Washington.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Robin Lehner turned back 16 shots in his first shutout of the season and 16th of his career, leading the Golden Knights to a 4-0 downing of the Ducks. Chandler Stevenson had a goal and an assist to help Vegas climb within two points of the Avalanche for first place in the West Division. William Karlsson, Nicolas Roy and Brayden McNabb provided the Knights’ other goals.

— The Wild picked up a 3-2 win over the Sharks as Nick Bonino had a goal and an assist to support Cam Talbot’s 20-save performance. Mats Zuccarello (zoo-kah-REH’-loh) and Zach Parise (pah-REE’-say) also scored in Minnesota’s second straight win. Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane tallied for the Sharks, who lost their fourth in a row.

— Tyler Toffoli’s (tah-FOH’-leez) second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie with 4:15 remaining in the Canadiens’ 2-1 victory over the Flames. Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia (ahr-MEE’-ah) over the glove of Jacob Markstrom, ending Calgary’s three-game winning streak. Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games.

NHL-NEWS

More games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

UNDATED (AP) — Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play Thursday at St. Louis. The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings Friday night and Sunday and play at St. Louis on Tuesday.

The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver Saturday and Monday, but those games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

NFL-NEWS

Browns release veteran DT Richardson in salary-cap move

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

He spent two seasons with the team after signing a three-year, $37 million free agent deal with Cleveland in 2019. His release opens an additional $12 million in salary-cap space for the Browns.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder started all 16 games last season, finishing with 64 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. His departure comes two days after the Browns signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, incentive-laden contract.

In other NFL news:

— The Bears have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Bills and 49ers. He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco.

— The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last year. The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season.

— The Steelers have become the 10th group of NFL players to say they won’t be attending in-person voluntary offseason workouts. With a post through the NFL Players Association, the Steelers joined the Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Giants, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Browns, and Patriots in declaring their intent to skip the sessions that can begin on Monday.

PGA-HERITAGE

Cink’s 63 puts him on top

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Two-time champion Stewart Cink (sihnk) has moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town.

The 47-year-old Cink has played his first two rounds at 16-under 126, five strokes better than Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.

Conners and Emiliano Grillo each fired 64s on Friday. Grillo is six back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-CHUBB CLASSIC

Couples leads after 63

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples fired had a 9-under 63 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Chubb Classic.

Couples matched his lowest score of the season, a round which featured five straight birdies to close out the front nine on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club.

Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur) shot a 65 and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was among those another shot behind.

DOPING-COLEMAN BAN

Christian Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

GENEVA (AP) — The American sprinter who had been expected to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic champion will miss the Tokyo Games after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut current 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman’s ban from two years to 18 months, but it won’t expire until November, three months after the Olympics.

Coleman’s 9.76-second run to win the 2019 world title was the fastest in the world in the past five years, and 0.05 quicker than Bolt when he won a third straight Olympic gold in 2016.