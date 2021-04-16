Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Jazz beat Pacers but finish without Mitchell

UNDATED (AP) — Jordan Clarkson came to the rescue for the Utah Jazz after Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court.

Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 points and the Jazz rallied to beat the Pacers, 119-111.

Mitchell went to the locker room after suffering a right ankle sprain with 8:18 left in the third quarter. In Mitchell’s absence, the Jazz erased a double-digit deficit and tied the game at 89 heading into the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets from Clarkson.

Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) had 24 points, Mitchell furnished 22 and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) added 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks in Utah’s second straight win.

Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists for the Pacers.

NBA-JAZZ OWNERSHIP-WADE

Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league.

The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves win with emergency starter

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Wright was a hit in Chicago after making an emergency start for the Atlanta Braves.

Wright plunked four batters, but he also collected his first major league hit with a double as the Braves dumped the sputtering Cubs, 5-2. He also allowed two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings in place of Drew Smyly, who was placed on the injured list with left forearm inflammation.

The Braves took the lead for good with a three-run fourth, highlighted by Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr.’s two-run single. Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) added three hits and an RBI for Atlanta.

Willson Contreras homered off Wright as the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

Elsewhere on the major league schedule:

— The Mets and Rockies were snowed out in Denver, marking the seventh postponement for New York already this season. The Mets have had four games rescheduled because of weather since last Sunday after their season-opening, three-game series in Washington was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among several Nationals. Friday’s game is now part of a Saturday doubleheader.

— Snow in Boston caused the postponement of the Red Sox-White Sox game, leading to a Sunday twinbill.

— The Royals and Blue Jays were rained out in Kansas City. The teams will play a pair on Saturday.

NHL-NEWS

More games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

UNDATED (AP) — Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play Thursday at St. Louis. The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings Friday night and Sunday and play at St. Louis on Tuesday.

The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak. The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver Saturday and Monday, but those games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

NFL-NEWS

Browns release veteran DT Richardson in salary-cap move

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

He spent two seasons with the team after signing a three-year, $37 million free agent deal with Cleveland in 2019. His release opens an additional $12 million in salary-cap space for the Browns. The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder started all 16 games last season, finishing with 64 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. His departure comes two days after the Browns signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, incentive-laden contract.

In other NFL news:

— The Bears have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Bills and 49ers. He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco.

— The Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last year. The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season.

— The Steelers have become the 10th group of NFL players to say they won’t be attending in-person voluntary offseason workouts. With a post through the NFL Players Association, the Steelers joined the Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Giants, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Browns, and Patriots in declaring their intent to skip the sessions that can begin on Monday.

PGA-HERITAGE

Cink’s 63 puts him on top

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Two-time champion Stewart Cink (sihnk) has moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town.

The 47-year-old Cink has played his first two rounds at 16-under 126, five strokes better than Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.

Conners and Emiliano Grillo each fired 64s on Friday. Grillo is six back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-CHUBB CLASSIC

Couples leads after 63

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples fired had a 9-under 63 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Chubb Classic.

Couples matched his lowest score of the season, a round which featured five straight birdies to close out the front nine on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club.

Bernhard Langer shot a 65 and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was among those another shot behind.

DOPING-COLEMAN BAN

Christian Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

GENEVA (AP) — The American sprinter who had been expected to succeed Usain Bolt as Olympic champion will miss the Tokyo Games after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut current 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman’s ban from two years to 18 months, but it won’t expire until November, three months after the Olympics.

Coleman’s 9.76-second run to win the 2019 world title was the fastest in the world in the past five years, and 0.05 quicker than Bolt when he won a third straight Olympic gold in 2016.