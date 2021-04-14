Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Highlights of Wednesday’s schedule

UNDATED (AP) — Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) and the Red Sox will try to extend their streaks in a doubleheader at Minnesota.

Devers has homered in four straight games, boosting Boston during its seven-game winning streak. He connected Tuesday in a 4-2 win at snowy Target Field. Devers started the season 0 for 13 but is 9 for 22 since that slump. He has five home runs and 10 RBIs in his last four games.

Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) starts the first game for Boston against Kenta Maeda. The second game features José Berríos for the Twins against Eduardo Rodriguez for the Red Sox.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Chicago Cubs hope to stay on schedule amid a coronavirus scare that’s landed four players on the COVID-19 injured list the past two days. Chicago is set to wrap a series in Milwaukee, with Brewers ace Corbin Burnes facing Jake Arrieta. Tuesday night’s scheduled starter, Kyle Hendricks, was scratched after the right-hander indicated he wasn’t feeling well. The team said prior to the game that no players have tested positive. Bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have been flagged for positive tests.

— Joe Musgrove returns to the mound after pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history in his previous start. This time, he’ll face his former team in Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old righty played three seasons for the Pirates before getting traded to San Diego last January.

NASCAR-NEWS

Darlington Raceway’s spring race will be called Goodyear 400

UNDATED (AP) — Darlington Raceway has partnered with tire manufacturer Goodyear to sponsor its spring NASCAR Cup Series event next month.

Track officials announced Wednesday that the race on May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400. It’s the first time Darlington has hosted a Mother’s Day weekend race since 2013. The raceway’s Southern 500 moved back to September in 2015.

A season ago, NASCAR held three Cup Series races at Darlington — the first two in May as the sport returned from its stoppage due to COVID-19 and the last in September to start the playoffs.

The Mother’s Day race will also be NASCAR’s popular throwback celebration, when cars feature historic paint schemes and several drivers and pit crews dress in vintage clothing.

In other NASCAR news:

— NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is partnering with Novant Health to address the hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, received his COVID vaccine Tuesday at his race team’s shop in North Carolina and is encouraging others to get theirs. He says it’s important to learn about the vaccine and for him to do his part. There are significant hesitancy rates across communities, particularly among minority populations. Novant says its vaccination rate for Asian and Black patients at a community event is three times that of the general North Carolina vaccination rate.

NCAA-TRANSFER RULES

NCAA on verge of transfer rule change

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is on the verge of making a major change to its transfer rules as the Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday. At the top of the agenda is voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the right to transfer one time as undergraduates without sitting out a season of competition.

All indications are the proposal will pass. When it does, athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey will for the first time be immediately eligible to play after switching schools without asking for special permission.

For decades, the penalty of giving up a year of eligibility helped deter athletes from transferring, at least in those high-profile sports. In all other NCAA sports, athletes were allowed to switch schools once before graduating and play immediately. The change would make the exception available to everyone — which is likely to mean more transfers than ever.