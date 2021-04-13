Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox and Twins start series late

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Red Sox and Twins are scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late.

Monday’s opener of a four-game set at Target Field was postponed because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in Minnesota and the potential for unrest in the area.

The NBA’s Timberwolves and NHL’s Wild also postponed their games a day after the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in a nearby suburb of Minneapolis.

The Twins said their decision was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and state and local officials. They’ve rescheduled the postponed game as part of a straight, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitches for Cleveland against White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito in a matchup of aces as the division rivals continue their four-game series in Chicago. Bieber is 2-and-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox, while Giolito is 2-and-2 with a 2.62 ERA in seven outings versus the Indians.

— Wet weather took a game away from Marcus Stroman and gave it right back. Stroman will start for the New York Mets against Philadelphia in the finale of a single-admission doubleheader scheduled to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field. Stroman’s outing Sunday versus Miami was suspended after nine pitches because of rain.

— Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen returns to the mound against Oakland after missing the first 12 days of the season with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. The 25-year-old Gallen was the Diamondbacks’ best pitcher last year, going 3-and-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 12 starts. He had 82 strikeouts in 72 innings.

— Jake Odorizzi is set to make his Astros debut at home against the Detroit Tigers, led by former Houston manager A.J. Hinch. Odorizzi was a free agent and signed a $23.5 million, three-year contract with the Astros on March 8. He had a 15.75 ERA in two spring training appearances, and Houston optioned him to its alternate training site when the season began. Matthew Boyd starts for the Tigers.

MLB-INDIANS-CHANG-RACIST TWEETS

Indians 1B Chang receives racist tweets after making error

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang has shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night’s game in Chicago.

The Taiwanese player posted some of the anti-Asian tweets on his Twitter account Tuesday while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to the coronavirus. Chang included the hashtag StopAsianHate in his tweet.

His throwing error in the ninth inning allowed the White Sox to score the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory. The 23-year-old Chang came up as a middle infielder in Cleveland’s organization but is playing first this season.

NBA-NUGGETS-MURRAY OUT

Nuggets’ Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It’s a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals and currently sits in fourth place in the West.

Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night. He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing at his knee in pain.

The 24-year-old Murray previously missed four games with a sore right knee.

TENNIS-MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Fognini, Sinner advance in straight sets at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Fabio Fognini opened the defense of his Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, who was runner-up at the Miami Open earlier this year, also advanced to set up a mouth-watering contest with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

No. 2-ranked Daniil Medvedev withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TENNESSEE STATE-GEORGE

TSU hires 1st-time coach Eddie George hoping for revival

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (AP) — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach. It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner with Ohio State, George hasn’t coached before. He played nine seasons in the NFL.