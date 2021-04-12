Sports

SPORTS-POLICE SHOOTING-MINNESOTA

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Twins, Wild and Timberwolves have postponed their games scheduled for Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled for a four-game series beginning Monday afternoon at Target Field. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wild’s game against the St. Louis Blues that was scheduled for Monday night was rescheduled for May 12. The Timberwolves’ game against the Brooklyn Nets also was postponed.

Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer in Brooklyn Center fired a handgun instead of a stun gun after a traffic stop.

NHL-TRADE DEADLINE

Caps, Red Wings trade

UNDATED— The Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins picked up forwards as they battle the New York Islanders for the NHL’s East Division title.

The Capitals made a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Mantha from the Red Wings before Monday’s trade deadline. Detroit gets wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first- and a 2022 second-round pick. The Bruins acquired 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall in a trade with the Sabres. Boston also gets forward Curtis Lazar in a swap that brings Anders Bjork and a second-round pick.

The Pens improved their forward depth by getting Jeff Carter from the Kings for a pair of conditional draft picks.

Only 17 trades were completed Monday, involving just 26 players. That’s down from the NHL trade deadline day record of 32 deals involving 55 players a year ago.

In other activity at the trade deadline

— The NHL-leading Avalanche reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

— The Blackhawks have acquired Adam Gaudette from the Canucks for Matthew Highmore in an exchange of forwards.

— The Lightning have picked up Frederik Claesson from the Sharks for goaltending prospect Magnus Chrona.

— The Golden Knights are acquiring center Mattias Janmark from the Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work.

— The Devils traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Oilers for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The pick becomes a third-rounder if Edmonton advances to the second round of the playoffs.

— Some players rumored to be involved in trades are instead staying with their current team. The Flyers signed forward Scott Laughton to a $15 million, five-year extension. The Kings re-upped forward Alex Iafallo for $16 million over four years and the Sabres are hanging on to goaltender Linus Ullmark in the hopes the two sides can agree on a new contract.

MLB-SCHEDULE-PHILLIES-METS PPD

Mets-Phillies postponed after rainout miscue on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday. The decision was announced about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends. The rainout follows a miscue by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which pushed ahead with a game against Miami on Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field seven minutes later.

MLB-NEWS

Nats activate 3 from COVID-19 list

UNDATED — Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Josh Harrison have been reinstated from the injured list by the Washington Nationals. That makes the team’s roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponements of the Nats’ first four games on their schedule.

Schwarber started in left field, Bell at first base and Harrison at second tonight against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Also around the majors:

— Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a strained groin. Rendon was hurt while making a throw late in a 15-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he hopes Rendon will be sidelined for the minimum 10 days.

— Right-hander Zac Gallen is set to return for the Diamondbacks after missing the season’s first few games with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Manager Torey Lovullo says Gallen is scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Athletics.

— Rangers right-hander Jonathan Hernandez has had ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow. It comes less than two weeks after fellow reliever José Leclerc had the same procedure.

NFL-NEWS

Edelman retires with knee injury

BOSTON (AP) — One of the most productive wide receivers in NFL playoff history says he has played his final game.

Julian Edelman has announced his retirement after failing his New England Patriots physical on Monday. Edelman cited a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games.

It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. A seventh-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Kent State, Edelman retires ranked second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth in receiving yards 6,822 and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

NBA-KINGS-FOX FINED

De’Aaron Fox fined $20,000 for criticizing officiating

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox has been fined $20,000 for criticizing the officiating following the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell kept Fox from going after the officials after the game in Salt Lake City. The Kings guard had been bothered throughout the second half and Mitchell wanted to save him from a potential fine. Fox scored 30 points during the loss. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 7.2 assists for the season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Henry leaving MSU, Gillespie, Samuels staying

UNDATED (AP) — Aaron Henry has decided to skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA draft. Henry said Monday he plans to sign with an agent after averaging a team-high 15.4 points for the Spartans last season. He helped Michigan run its NCAA Tournament streak to 23, extending the longest run in Big Ten history and trailing only Kansas’ 31-year stretch among active streaks.

Meanwhile, seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels have announced that they will return to Villanova next season.

Gillespie was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard and co-BIG EAST Player of the Year. He averaged 14 points before suffering a torn MCL in his left knee on March 3 against Creighton.

Samuels averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the postseason for the Wildcats, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

NFL-CHIEFS-BRITT REID CHARGES

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged with DUI after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl.

Prosecutors allege the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was driving about 84 mph, and he had a blood alcohol level of .113 about a half hour after the crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4.

Police say his truck slammed into two cars stopped along an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ training facility. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the cars, suffered a traumatic brain injury.