Sports

GOLF-MASTERS

Matsuyama in water, Masters lead down to 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) —

Suddenly, there’s some drama in the final round of the Masters. Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) drove his second shot over the green at the 15th hole, the ball skipping into the pond at the next hole. Matsuyama wound up with his second bogey in four holes.

Meanwhile, playing partner Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHAWF’-lee) pulled off his fourth straight birdie with an up-and-down from the bunker, moving within two shots of the lead.

That’s as close s it’s been since early in the round. It looks like we might be headed for a dramatic finish at Augusta National after all.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1. Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career. Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver had his no-hit bid end with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez had a broken-bat single up the middle. Weaver retired Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) to start the seventh on a flyball and then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. The Diamondbacks led 7-0 in the seventh.

— Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera. Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

— J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 for their sixth straight win. Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth inning and struck out swinging. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona. The 33-year-old Martinez was back in the lineup at Camden Yards one day after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of cold symptoms. He passed the required tests and went 4 for 6, driving in four runs and scoring four times.

— Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third inning. His fourth hit of the day, a two-out single in the 10th off Collin McHugh, helped the Yankees put away the AL champions, who were on the verge of completing a three-game sweep before giving up a tying run in the eighth.

— Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice. After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound. It looked as if Crochet had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn’t come up with it. It was Chicago’s third error of the day and 10th overall in the first nine games.

— Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3. García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Brett Anderson tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five. Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

— Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth inning to complete the Seattle Mariners’ rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6. Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which trailed 6-0 going into the sixth. The Mariners won a road series for the first time since September 2019 at Arizona. Byron Buxton continued his early season success with a homer, double and single and Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for the Twins.

— Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began their game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped. The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was halted by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes. It was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes and will be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. Stroman tweeted that the game “should never have been started.” Home teams decide whether to start games.

— Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto at the Blue Jays’ temporary home in Florida has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 10 at Anaheim, California. The game never started and was called after a two-hour wait.

MLB-NEWS

Angels’ Fowler needs season-ending surgery for torn ACL

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery.

Fowler was hurt when took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear. A date for the surgery hasn’t been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.

In other MLB news:

— San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon left a start at Texas with an elbow-forearm strain after facing only three batters in the first inning. Morejon threw 16 pitches, leaving after a four-pitch, two-out walk to Joey Gallo. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday.

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. Cabrera played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians and went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. .

— More than 90% of the traveling party for the Chicago White Sox got the COVID-19 vaccine after their home opener. That moves the team closer to meeting Major League Baseball’s threshold for relaxing some of the protocols put in place for the pandemic. The White Sox announced the step before their series finale against Kansas City.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Celtics have 31-3 run in comeback victory over Nuggets

UNDATED (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fueled a 31-3 run that helped the Boston Celtics put the skids on the NBA’s hottest team with a 105-87 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Nuggets looked well on their way to their ninth straight victory when they took a 79-65 lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Facundo Campazzo.

Boston outscored the Nuggets 40-8 the rest of the way. The Celtics had been held to 16 first-quarter points and trailed by 14 early on.

Brown started the epic run with a nifty bucket and Tatum provided the biggest highlights, including eight straight points on a trio of free throws, a jumper and a 3-pointer.

Tatum finished with 28 points two days after a career-best 53-point performance against Minnesota, and Brown had 20. Tatum (illness) and Brown (sore left knee) starred despite being listed as questionable before tip-off.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Atlanta Hawks battled back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101 without Trae Young. Atlanta moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

NBA-NETS MOVE

Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Asplund, Skinner lift Buffalo to comeback win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, who improved their NHL-worst record to 10-25-6.

Buffalo appeared headed for another defeat before a late rally. Skinner tied the game at 3 with 3:03 remaining. Flyers goalie Carter Hart couldn’t corral Victor Olofsson’s shot from long range, and the puck went off Skinner’s skate and over the goal line as he crashed the net. The goal was upheld after a review.

Asplund got the go-ahead score seconds later when he scored on a rebound with a backhand from close range. Middlestadt’s empty-netter capped the scoring.

NHL-NEWS

Blue Jackets trade Foligno to Maple Leafs in 3-team deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded captain Nick Foligno (foh-LEEN’-yoh) to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a three-team deal. Columbus receives a 2021 first- and 2022 fourth-round pick from Toronto and retains half of Foligno’s salary.

The San Jose Sharks get a 2021 fourth-rounder from Toronto for taking 25% of Foligno’s $5.5 million salary cap hit to make it work on the Maple Leafs’ books.

It’s a similar trade to the one Columbus made Saturday by sending defenseman David Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Blue Jackets are stockpiling high draft picks by selling after falling out of playoff contention.

In other NHL news:

— The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities that were scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed at least until Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol. The league says it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday. The Canucks haven’t played since March 24. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.

— Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde. McCarron had a hearing Sunday with the NHL’s department of player safety, which called the head contact avoidable. He was given a match penalty and thrown out of the game Saturday night after striking Gourde in the head with his left shoulder with 26 seconds to go and the Lightning leading 3-0. McCarron will forfeit $12,069 as part of the suspension.

— Henrik Lundqvist says a checkup last week showed inflammation around his heart, a setback that will prevent the 39-year-old goaltender from playing for the Washington Capitals this season. Lundqvist tweeted Sunday that he had been aiming to join the team before the end of the season but that the inflammation would require him to rest and recover for “a few months.” Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in January.

— The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday for a 2021 third-round pick. Washington clears $800,000 in salary-cap space before the trade deadline Monday by dealing one of the eight defensemen on its active roster. New Jersey gets a 23-year-old left shot on the blue line for its rebuilding efforts. Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.

— The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their blue line depth ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The club acquired veteran defenseman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and minor-league forward Hayden Verbeek.