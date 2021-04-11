Sports

Highlights of the Sunday schedule

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners square off Sunday when Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers face Max Scherzer and the Nationals in a marquee matchup between the past two World Series champions.

Los Angeles is looking for a three-game sweep of its first home series this season. Dodgers starters are 5-0 in their last seven outings.

The Dodgers have won five of their last six regular-season games against the Nationals and are 11-4 versus Washington over the past four seasons. But the Nats beat Los Angeles in a five-game playoff series on the way to their 2019 title.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— American League MVP José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) and the Chicago White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game when facing a left-handed starter. That would tie the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. The White Sox get their chance when they host Mike Minor and the Royals. Chicago’s streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers.

— The Atlanta Braves go for a series sweep when they host the NL East rival Phillies in prime time. Atlanta opened the season with four consecutive losses, the first three in Philadelphia, but has recovered quickly with a four-game winning streak. Drew Smyly makes his first home start for the Braves against Matt Moore.

MLB-TIGERS-CABRERA INJURED

Tigers put Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain.

The two-time AL MVP played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians and went 0 for 3 at the plate before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera has been bothered by soreness in his biceps for a while and felt it “grab” on a swing in the seventh inning.

Hinch said Cabrera will undergo tests Sunday in Cleveland and the Tigers will consult with their doctors in Detroit. At this point, Hinch said the plan is for Cabrera to remain with the team on the road and travel to Houston.

A four-time batting champion, the 37-year-old Cabrera is off to a slow start in 2021. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.

NBA-NETS MOVE

Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Rain forces Sunday doubleheader

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday.

The day starts with the completion of an Xfinity Series race that was suspended after 91 laps Friday night. The Cup Series completion is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay.