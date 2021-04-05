The Latest: NHL believes Canucks can complete their schedule

Sports

The NHL’s deputy commissioner says the COVID-19 outbreak on the Vancouver Canucks is concerning, but Bill Daly remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule.

Daly said in an email to The Canadian Press the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule. He also said the league will not change its COVID protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks’ situation.

The team has had four games postponed because of the virus. As of Sunday, 16 of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster were on the NHL’s protocol list.

A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive.

