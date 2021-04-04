Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Guerrero helps Jays finish series win over Yanks

UNDATED (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero (guh-REHR’-oh) Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) in the Yankee right-hander’s return from a domestic violence ban, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 3-1 to win a season-opening series against their AL East rival.

A slimmed-down Guerrero had a hit in all three games in the series, including an opposite-field shot leading off the second inning against Germán. It was Guerrero’s first homer of the season after he underwhelmed in 2020, hitting .262 with nine homers in 60 games. He says he lost 42 pounds in the offseason.

Domingo Germán was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs over three innings in a 3-1 loss.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Nate Lowe hit a towering, three-run homer and the Texas Rangers figured how to hold onto a big lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-3 for their first win of the season. Texas blew a five-run edge on opening day and a four-run lead. Lowe connected in the third for a 3-0 lead. He has nine RBIs in the first three games of the season, a Texas record. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs for the Rangers.

— Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates. Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout.

— Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. Twins starter Michael Pineda gave up just one unearned run in five innings. Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers’ runs.

— Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his major league career to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later. Franmil Reyes and Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland.

— Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 win. Philadelphia’s starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin surrendered only three runs, 11 hits and one walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.

— Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run homer and triple to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 12-1 rout over the St. Louis Cardinals. Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds. Castellanos kept up his big series with a triple in the fourth inning and a tiebreaking homer in the fifth off Carlos Martinez. Reds starter Jeff Hoffman pitched five strong innings.

— The Red Sox fell to their first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and their second ever as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Baltimore Orioles over Boston 11-3. Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and a walk for the Orioles, collecting four of hits in the initial four innings. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double. Boston is coming off a 24-36 record that was its worst winning percentage since 1965.

MLB-NEWS

Pirates place Hayes on IL with strained left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist.

Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He also used his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt.

In other baseball news:

— The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves still are waiting to find out whether Major League Baseball will allow their upcoming series to proceed as scheduled. The Nationals are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that could prevent 11 players from participating. None of those 11 would be available if the three-game set with Atlanta begins Monday. Washington has not played a game this season.

— The Los Angeles Dodgers have put right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona. Gonsolin made the opening-day roster for the first time in his career but has not pitched yet this season.

— Milwaukee Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent the night in a hospital after he appeared to collapse on the field Saturday during a game with the Minnesota Twins. It happened in the bottom of the ninth inning when he was treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor, who was hit in the throat area by a foul ball. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yeager had been feeling “extremely dehydrated” after the game.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Bulls beat Nets 115-107, snap 6-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic (NEE’-koh-lah VOOCH’-uh-vihch) had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and 15 assists to lead short-handed Brooklyn, which played without James Harden and Kevin Durant. Jeff Green added 21 off the bench. The Nets had won five straight and 10 of 12.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Marcus Morris scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the short-handed Lakers in a 104-86 victory. Kawhi Leonard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George added 16 points in helping the Clippers end a two-game skid. Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only Lakers starter in double figures with 11 points. The Lakers trailed the entire game in which they were without injured All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They’ve dropped six of nine.

NBA-NEWS_BUCKS-HOLIDAY EXTENSION

Bucks, Holiday ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue (droo) Holiday has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will be worth at least $134 million and possibly much more with incentives.

The move represents the latest step in the Bucks’ heavy investment in their trio of Holiday, two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and two-time All-Star Khris Middleton as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

In other NBA news:

— Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to recover one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Ovechkin in power-play 2nd place tie

UNDATED (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved into a second-place tie on the all-time list for NHL power-play goals and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4, completing a sweep of their eight-game season series. Ovechkin’s second-period goal was his 265th with the extra man, tying him with Brett Hull for second place.

Dave Andreychuk is the all-time leader in the NHL with 274 power-play goals.

Ovechkin, who also picked up two assists, has 19 goals this season and 725 in his career. The 35-year-old is six goals shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place all time in the NHL.

In other ice action:

— Thomas Greiss (grys) made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win against the Lightning in nearly six years. Mark Staal, Valterri Filppula (val-TEHR’-ee fihl-POO’-luh), Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 consecutive games in Tampa. Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning.

GOLF-TEXAS OPEN

Jordan Spieth ends drought with victory at Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) —After nearly four years, Jordan Spieth (speeth) is a winner again on the PGA Tour. The three-time major champion finally put an end to his slump by winning the Texas Open. He closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Charley Hoffman.

Spieth had not won since he captured the British Open in 2017. His slump was so bad that he nearly fell out of the top 100 in the world. But he started to turn it around in the spring, and he capped it off with what he called a monumental victory at the TPC San Antonio.

TENNIS-MIAMI OPEN

Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis’ next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who has made a breakthrough.

Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in straight sets in the Miami Open final.

Ranked 37th, Hurkacz beat two top-10 opponents in the same tournament for the first time. He is projected to climb to a career-high 16th in next week’s rankings. He was poised while playing his first final in the top-level ATP series, the Masters 1000.

COLLEGE SPORTS SURVEY-NIL

AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press survey of Division I athletic directors found that nearly 73% believe allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness will decrease the number of schools that have a chance to be competitive in college sports. Nearly 28% said many fewer schools would be competitive.

Most of those surveyed were from smaller schools and not in the Power Five conferences. One participant says NIL rights are a game changer for college athletics. Others say the concerns are overblown.

The NCAA is trying to change its rules regarding NIL and compensation for athletes, but the process has bogged down under scrutiny from the Justice Department.

Dozens of states are forcing the issue with bills that will grant college athletes NIL rights as early as July. Efforts to put a federal law in place and avoid that situation seem on the slow track in Congress.