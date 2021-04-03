Sports

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Baylor faces Houston, UCLA takes on Gonzaga in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet in the first Final Four involving two programs from the Lone Star State. The winner Friday will get a shot at its first national championship.

It’s been 71 years since the Bears got this far. The Cougars are in their first Final Four since 1984.

UCLA has more national championships than any other program in men’s basketball history. But the Bruins are the underdog in tonight’s Final Four game against top-seeded Gonzaga. They are listed as 14-point underdogs, the biggest spread in the Final Four in 25 years.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin says he is simply trying to tell his team it will be a challenge to beat the Bulldogs. The Bruins have already beaten a bunch of other teams that were favored against them.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Arizona, Stanford advance to title game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball championship game will not include top-ranked Connecticut.

Aari McDonald poured in 26 points and third seed Arizona reached the title game for the first time by stifling the Huskies, 69-59. The Wildcats held UConn to 36% shooting overall and allowed just 22 first-half points.

Arizona held UConn to a season low in points, but still had to hold after leading by 14 late in the third quarter

Sam Thomas finished with 12 points and Cate Reese had 11 for Arizona.

UConn was led by Christyn Williams with 20 points, while Paige Bueckers (BEH’-kurz) had 18.

Arizona will face Stanford on Sunday in an all-Pac-12 matchup. Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left to lead the Cardinal to a 66-65 win over South Carolina at the Alamodome. The win puts Stanford in the title game for the first time since 2010, which also was in San Antonio.

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Some highlights of Saturday’s schedule

UNDATED (AP) — Matt Harvey gets another fresh beginning, this time with the Baltimore Orioles. The 32-year-old right-hander is scheduled to start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 2013 NL All-Star was one of the game’s best young pitchers for the New York Mets early in his career, but that success was derailed by injuries and ineffectiveness. After leaving the Mets he spent time with the Reds, Angels and Royals before signing a minor league deal with the Orioles during the offseason.

Harvey will try to keep the Orioles perfect for the 2021 season. John Means threw seven scoreless innings as the Orioles beat the Red Sox 3-0 Friday.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Two of the oldest players in the big leagues take the mound Saturday. Adam Wainwright turns 40 this summer but is still an important piece of the rotation for the St. Louis Cardinals. The three-time All-Star has won 167 career games and was very good in 2020, when he finished with a 5-3 record and 3.15 ERA. He makes his season debut against the Reds in Cincinnati. And 41-year-old Rich Hill will pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Marlins in Miami. The left-hander had a 3.03 ERA for the Minnesota Twins last season in eight starts.

— Joe Musgrove debuts with his hometown team when the San Diego Padres go for their third straight victory over Arizona to begin the season. Musgrove was obtained from Pittsburgh on Jan. 19. The right-hander attended Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon and wears No. 44 in honor of his favorite Padres pitcher, Jake Peavy. San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer is coming off consecutive games with a homer, three hits and three RBIs.

— Kohei Arihara gets his first major league start for the Texas Rangers when they visit the Kansas City Royals. The 28-year-old right-hander signed a $6.2 million, two-year contract after six seasons in Japan and earned a spot in the Rangers’ rotation. He had a 3.86 ERA in four spring starts while striking out 11 and walking just one over 14 innings.