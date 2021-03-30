Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Gonzaga meets USC, Michigan plays UCLA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Unbeaten Gonzaga now has to get past USC on the way to the Final Four of the NCAA basketball tournament. The matchup of USC’s Mobley brothers against the Gonzaga big men will be one to watch in tonight’s regional final. The Trojans are coming off wins against Drake, Kansas and Oregon to reach the Elite Eight. Gonzaga is in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six tournaments and looking for the program’s second trip to the Final Four, the other coming in a 2017 title-game loss to North Carolina.

In the other regional final tonight, the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins and top-seeded Michigan Wolverines face each other for a spot in the Final Four. The Bruins have made it this far with a streak of upsets. The Wolverines beat everyone they were supposed to on the way to the regional final. It will be the fifth time the schools have met in the NCAA Tournament, including the 1965 championship game won by the Bruins.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Stanford meets Louisville; Texas plays South Carolina

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It’s Cardinal versus Cardinals tonight in the women’s NCAA tournament, as the overall top-seeded Stanford Cardinal meets the number-two-seeded Louisville Cardinals for a place in the Final Four. Louisville eliminated Stanford in the 2018 Sweet Sixteen with an 86-59 victory before going on to lose in the national semifinals to Mississippi State.

In tonight’s other game in the women’s tournament, Texas will have to get past South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley in order to keep the Longhorns’ stunning tournament run going. Texas has ousted third-seeded UCLA and second-seed Maryland to advance.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nuggets face Sixers before fans

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will have fans in the stands for the first time this season when they play Philadelphia tonight. There are expected to be approximately 4,500 health-care workers and first responders in attendance. The Nuggets beat Philadelphia 115-103 when the two teams met in January. They’re looking for their third straight win tonight.

In other NBA action:

— The Los Angeles Clippers don’t get to rest up from their 129-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks last night. The Clippers, who’ve now won six in a row, host Orlando tonight. But those back-to-back games don’t seem to be a problem for the Clippers — they are 8-and-0 in the second games.

— The Atlanta Hawks, who’d won nine of their last 11 before losing to the Nuggets on Sunday, are in Phoenix to play the Suns. The Suns are back from a southeastern road trip where they won three of four. They’re second in the Western Conference at 31-and-14.

— The Washington Wizards are hoping to have Bradley Beal back for tonight’s game against Charlotte. Beal sat out last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers with a bruised hip.

NHL-SCHEDULE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In the NHL, the surging Nashville Predators — winners of five straight — host the Dallas Stars in the first of a two-game series.

— The Washington Capitals, now the first-place team in the East Division and tied with Tampa Bay for the top spot in the NHL, are in New York to play the Rangers.

— The Lightning begin a four-game homestand against Columbus.

— The Chicago Blackhawks host Carolina in the first of two games.

— The Florida Panthers, who will likely be without injured defenseman Aaron Ekblad for the rest of the season, host Detroit to start a four-game homestand.

— The Montreal Canadiens, who had their games last week postponed because of players on the COVID protocol list, are back on the ice at home against Edmonton.

— The New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins play their second of two in Boston. The Devils won Sunday’s matchup 1-0.

DAPPER LABS-NBA TOP SHOT FUNDING

Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding — some of it from current and former NBA players, including Michael Jordan — to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site.

The company says NBA Top Shot has rung up $500 million in sales and registered more than 800,000 accounts since October.

The virtual cards come in the form of a floating digital cube with a video highlight of an NBA player. A LeBron James dunk sold for $210,000 recently but more common cards can often be had for less than $10.