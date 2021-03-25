Sports

NBA-TRADES

Trade deadline passes, Lowry stays with Raptors

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Lowry is still with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) instead from the Houston Rockets.

Toronto entered the day expected to move either Lowry, Norman Powell or both; in the end, it was just Powell, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. The Raptors apparently were unable to find enough assets to their liking. Miami was one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, and they may still target him as a free agent later this year.

Among other trades:

—The Los Angeles Clippers — who had been seeking point guard help for weeks — got it in the form of Rajon Rondo, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ run to the title last season and now returns to L.A., The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in a deal with Atlanta, sending him back to his home state.

—Orlando swung three separate deals to move three of their four leading scorers this season, including All-Star Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch). He’s going to Chicago, while Evan Fournier got moved to the Boston Celtics and Aaron Gordon was sent to the Nuggets.

—A person familiar with the situation says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade that sends power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans.

—A person familiar with the situation tells the AP the Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a contract buyout of center Andre Drummond. The team didn’t move the two-time All-Star before the trading deadline. The person says the Cavs will now structure a buyout for Drummond, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12.

MLB-NEWS

White Sox slugger Jiménez out 5-6 months for ruptured tendon

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez (EE’-loy HIHM’-eh-nehz) is expected to be sidelined for five to six months because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

Jiménez was hurt trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game Tuesday and the injury has put his season in jeopardy. The 24-year-old needs surgery. Jiménez batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

In other MLB news:

— Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons. The 35-year-old left-hander had signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams. He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012.

—Max Fried (freed) will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons. Manager Brian Snitker told Fried on Thursday that he would go in the opener at Philadelphia against the Phillies. Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

—Bobby Brown, who won five World Series as an infielder with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, has died at 96. The Yankees said that Brown died Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54 and won five championships in his eight-season career. He played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. He was president of the American League from 1984-94.

NFL-BILLS-BREIDA

Bills agree to sign RB Matt Breida to 1-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign running back Matt Breida to a one-year contract. Breida has four years of NFL experience and was a free agent after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. He was limited to 254 yards rushing and 96 receiving in 12 games,

In other NFL moves:

—The Arizona Cardinals have added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary. The two-time Pro Bowl selection comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The 31-year-old Butler started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.

PGA-MATCH PLAY

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Make it eight in a row for Kevin Kisner. The defending champion in the Dell Technologies Match Play built a big lead over Justin Thomas and then hung on to beat the No. 2 seed in 17 holes. Kisner won his eight straight match. That’s the fifth-longest streak since this tournament began in 1999. Tiger Woods holds the record at 13 in a row from 2003 to 2005.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-TORCH RELAY

Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was closed to the public but was televised live. Fans were told to social-distance along the roadside as the torch passes, and they were to refrain from loud cheering. Organizers have said they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem during the four-month parade.