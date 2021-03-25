Sports

NBA-TRADES

NBA teams make trades ahead of Thursday deadline

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch) is being traded from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu are going to the Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round selections. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

The deal would appear to be the start of a rebuild for the Magic, with Vucevic unquestionably the team’s best player for the past several seasons. The two-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 24.5 points this season and 11.8 rebounds.

It’s one of several NBA moves being reported ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. Eastern trade deadline.

In other trades:

— The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto. The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.

— A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Nuggets have acquired JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two protected second-round picks in 2023 and ’27. It’s the second time McGee has been acquired by Denver in a trade-deadline deal. He will back up All-Star center Nikola Jokic in Denver.

MLB-ORIOLES-HARVEY

Orioles add Matt Harvey to major league roster

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old right-hander on Thursday, one week before its season opener at Boston. Harvey gets a $1 million, one-year contract and the chance to earn performance bonuses.

He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for the Kansas City Royals. He has a 5.40 ERA in three spring training appearances this year, allowing six runs and 10 hits in 10 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey was derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2013 and an operation in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which blood vessels or nerves are compressed.

TENNIS-WAWRINKA SURGERY

Stan Wawrinka out ‘a few weeks’ after foot surgery

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot. The 2015 French Open winner says he will be out “for a few weeks.”

The tournament at Roland Garros starts on May 23. Wawrinka says he’s been “having some problems in my left foot for a while.” The world No. 21 lost first-round matches at both tournaments he played this month, at Rotterdam and Doha. He turns 36 on Sunday.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-TORCH RELAY

Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was closed to the public but was televised live.

Fans were told to social-distance along the roadside as the torch passes, and they were to refrain from loud cheering. Organizers have said they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem during the four-month parade.

Organizers say they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem. The relay is a test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the coronavirus.

JAPAN-LGBTQ RIGHTS

LGBTQ groups want equality law in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Activists have submitted a petition with over 106,000 signatures to Japan’s ruling party, calling for an LGBT equality law to be enacted before the Tokyo Games. They say Japan as host nation should live up to the Olympic charter banning gender and sexual discrimination.

Their action came on the day the Olympic torch relay began in the northern prefecture of Fukushima counting down to the Games that start in July. LGBTQ and other human rights activists say the momentum for the law is rising as Japan gets attention over its handling of gender equality, diversity and other human rights issues. Japan has slowly shown increased support and awareness of sexual diversity but lacks legal protections.