Powell, Raptors to host Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (29-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays Toronto for a non-conference matchup.

The Raptors have gone 9-10 at home. Toronto is 8-21 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 41.1 rebounds per game.

The Suns are 14-6 on the road. Phoenix ranks second in the league with 27.3 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 8.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Raptors 123-115 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 24 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto scoring 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.5 assists and scores 17.4 points per game. Norman Powell is averaging 25.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.9 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Booker is averaging 24 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 111.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 48.5% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, seven steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.