Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The NBA’s Western-Conference-leading Utah Jazz are back home tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Utah has won two in a row after losing five of eight. The Nets have won 16 of 18 but they’re now missing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets beat Portland 116-112 Tuesday night.

In other action:

— The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to have Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) back on the court after an ankle sprain. They look for their eighth straight win as they host the Boston Celtics.

— The Denver Nuggets, winners of six straight road games, look for another win as they visit the Toronto Raptors, losers of nine in a row. That’s now the longest active losing streak in the NBA, after the Raptors lost to the Houston Rockets Monday night, snapping the Rockets’ 20-game losing streak.

— The Phoenix Suns have won seven straight on the road, and they play tonight at Orlando.

— The Memphis Grizzlies, winners of three of their last four, are at Oklahoma City.

— The Atlanta Hawks, who saw their eight-game winning streak end Monday night, visit Sacramento.

— the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat Atlanta on Monday, are in San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

— Detroit is at Indiana, the Rockets host Charlotte, the Chicago Bulls host the Cavaliers, and Dallas plays at Minnesota.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be closing the month with four straight home games, starting with tonight’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have lost 14 in a row — tying a franchise record. And after losing Carter Hutton to a lower body injury, Buffalo will have Dustin Tokarski starting at goalie tonight — making his first NHL start in more than five years.

In other NHL action, Calgary skates at Ottawa, Minnesota hosts Anaheim, Los Angeles is at San Jose, and it’s Winnipeg at Vancouver.

NHL-REFEREE-HOT MIC

NHL ref’s career is over after hot-mic comment about penalty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tim Peel’s career as an NHL referee is over after his voice was picked up by a TV microphone saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators.

The league announced Wednesday that Peel “no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future.” The 54-year-old Peel had already made plans to retire next month.

NHL vice president Colin Campbell says there was no justification for Peel’s comments. The NHL determined it was Peel’s voice heard on the TV broadcast of the Predators 2-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Peel could be heard saying the penalty wasn’t much, but he wanted to call one against Nashville. The microphone was then cut off as as Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson was called for a tripping penalty early in the second period.

NFL-WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Snyder buying out other owners

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club.

An NFL spokesman confirms that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Three-quarters, or 24 of 32 teams, need to sign off to make it happen.

Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team. This effectively settles that matter and puts Snyder completely in charge of the team.

NFL-DOLPHINS-ROBERTS

Elandon Roberts re-signs with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Elandon Roberts has re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after testing the free agent market.

Roberts started 11 games in his first season with Miami last year before he was sidelined by a serious knee injury. He totaled 61 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

The 26-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, where he played on two Super Bowl championship teams.

OBIT-SNOWBOARDER

Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40

PARIS (AP) — Former Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski of France has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

The French Ski Federation says Pomagalski died Tuesday. It did not specify the location of the avalanche but French and Swiss media reported that it took place on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.

Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.