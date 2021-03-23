Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets without Irving as they visit Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have won 15 of their last 17, even though Kevin Durant is sidelined by a strained left hamstring. And they’ll try to continue their recent success tonight in Portland against the Trail Blazers. They’ll also be without Kyrie Irving, who’s missing the three-game road trip to deal with what’s described as a family matter.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— The Phoenix Suns — winners of 17 of their last 21 — are in Miami to face the Heat. Miami has lost three in a row.

— The Los Angeles Lakers — playing without the injured LeBron James and Anthony Davis — visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

— Tonight’s NBA action also includes a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors in California. The Denver Nuggets are visiting the Orlando Magic. And the New York Knicks host the Washington Wizards.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Avalanche seeks eighth straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche is looking for an eighth-straight win tonight in Arizona against the Coyotes. The two teams met last night, with the Avalanche winning 5-1.

Also on the NHL schedule tonight: The Tampa Bay Lightning plays the first of two this week in Dallas. The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers. After a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings are in Nashville to play the Predators. And the New Jersey Devils continue a six-game road trip in Philadelphia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia Tech practice is on hold

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring football practice because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to hold their first practice on Tuesday.

Coach Geoff Collins says Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.” The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.

NCAA-PLAYER PROTEST

Emmert to meet with protesters

UNDATED (AP) — The National College Players Association says NCAA President Mark Emmert has informed a group of basketball players that he will meet with them after March Madness.

The players started a social media campaign to protest inequities in college sports. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon are pushing for the NCAA to change its rules restricting athletes from earning money for personal sponsorship deals, online endorsements and appearances.

MLB-CUBS-HENDRICKS

Hendricks to start on Opening Day for Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago manager David Ross says Kyle Hendricks will get the ball when the Cubs begin the season against Pittsburgh on April 1 at Wrigley Field. The right-hander tossed a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day last summer. The 31-year-old Hendricks went 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 starts during the pandemic-shortened season, helping Chicago win the NL Central.

NFL-TEXANS-WATSON

Watson faces new allegation

HOUSTON (AP) — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night in a Harris County state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them inappropriately or kissing them against their will while he got a massage.

NFL-PACKERS-KING

King staying with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King’s agent, Chad Speck, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.

In other NFL developments:

— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Tennessee lost starting wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency to the New York Jets last week.

— The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker and special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets. Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and will provide some stability on the right side of the offensive line playing alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS

Preakness to be run before limited crowd

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15.

Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday. Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.

The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont were run out of order last year with no fans in attendance. It’s not immediately clear what the capacity will be at Belmont Park on June 5, though New York State has set 10% capacity limits for other sports.