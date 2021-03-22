Sports

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT-SCHEDULE

Oregon mows down Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The PAC-12 continues to push teams into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while the Big Ten stumbles.

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and seventh seed Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80. LJ Figueroa hit five 3s while scoring 21 points for the Ducks, who were playing for the first time since the conference tournament and advanced to the second round when their game with VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Will Richardson added 19 points for an Oregon attack that shot 56% and hit 11 3-pointers.

Hawkeyes center Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, delivering 36 points and nine rebounds in his final college game.

Oregon and Oregon State have advanced to the regional semifinals, where they could be joined by fellow Pac-12 schools Southern Cal and UCLA. Meanwhile, Iowa is the sixth Big Ten school to be ousted, leaving the conference with just Michigan and Maryland remaining.

In today’s other second-round action:

— Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) poured in a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as unbeaten Gonzaga dumped Oklahoma, 87-71 to advance to the NCAA regional semifinals. The Bulldogs improved to 28-0 on the season and won their 32nd straight game in their quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs each finished with 16 points for the 1st overall seed, who were tied before closing the first half on an 18-6 run.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MINNESOTA COACH

Gophers pick Johnson to replace Pitino

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has hired Ben Johnson as its new men’s basketball coach, giving the former Gophers player and assistant a five-year contract.

Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico. The 40-year-old Johnson was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele.

NCAA-CUNNINGHAM’S FUTURE

NBA likely next stop for OSU’s Cunningham

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Cunningham’s college career appears to be over.

The 6-foot-8 freshman point guard scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The first-team AP All-American is expected to be a high draft pick. He didn’t commit either way when asked if it was his last game, but he spoke as though he’s looking beyond college.

NBA-BAYLOR OBIT

Lakers great Elgin Baylor dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor was among the very best NBA players of his era, averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds during a 14-year career spent entirely with the Lakers.

The Lakers have announced that Baylor died Monday of natural causes at age 86.

Baylor’s greatness occurred before the league gained a hold on television exposure. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, He played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Baylor was outstanding in the Lakers’ first three seasons after leaving Minneapolis, averaging 35.3 points, 17.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists from 1960-63. However, the 11-time All-Star never won a scoring title and went 0-7 in NBA Finals series, eclipsed in points by Wilt Chamberlain and beaten six times by the Boston Celtics.

Injuries limited him to 11 games over his final two seasons and caused him to retire during the 1971-72 campaign, the season the Lakers finally won a championship in Los Angeles.

NBA-NEWS

Knee sprain puts Greek Freak on shelf

UNDATED (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has a sprained left knee that will keep him out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against Indiana tonight.

The NBA’s injury report lists Antetokounmpo as out for the game due to the knee issue.

Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes Saturday and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His 15 assists matched a career high.

Also around the NBA:

— All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter. Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games. Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons.

— Derrick Rose has rejoined the Knicks, though it’s unclear when he will play again as he recovers from COVID-19. Rose detailed his struggles Monday, saying his kids also had gotten sick and they all quarantined together. Rose hasn’t played since Feb. 28, missing eight games.

MLB-NEWS

Rangers’ Leclerc dealing with elbow issue

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers are expecting to be without one-time closer José Leclerc for an extended time because of right elbow soreness.

General manager Chris Young says Leclerc reported soreness after a recent outing, and the right-hander has returned to Texas to be evaluated by the team physician Young said the length of Leclerc’s absence will depend on the diagnosis.

Also around the majors:

— Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is being evaluated for soreness in his right forearm and might not be ready for the start of the regular season on April 1. The 25-year-old Gallen said he first felt the injury when he was jammed during batting practice about 10 days ago. He said he can feel it when he throws his curveball.

NFL-WATSON-ASSAULT

More suits against Texans QB

HOUSTON (AP) — Six more women have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

The new suits brings the total number against the NFL player to 13. The new claims are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.

NFL-NEWS

Lawyers want data on concussion payouts

UNDATED (AP) — The court-appointed lead lawyer for thousands of retired players suing the NFL has pledged to try to remove race as a factor in dementia testing. However, lawyers for Black players demanded he release the data on payouts by race in the $1 billion concussion settlement.

They argue that Black men are being denied awards that average more than $500,000 because of testing methods that assume Black people have lower cognitive function than white people.

That makes it harder to show they’ve suffered neurological damage linked to NFL concussions.

In other NFL-related news:

— The Titans have agreed to terms with cornerback Kevin Johnson, outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. Johnson is the second cornerback the Titans have added since releasing starters Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson. The six-year veteran has started 25 of 64 games and has 188 tackles, an interception and 22 passes defensed.

— The Steelers are bringing back defensive lineman Chris Wormley on a two-year deal. Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season after Pittsburgh acquired him from AFC North rival Baltimore.

US SUPREME COURT-BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

The justices have agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office. The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev’s case.

The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president. But Biden has pledged to seek an end to the federal death penalty.

OLY-TOKYO-VOLUNTEERS

Volunteers from abroad ruled out for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Volunteers from abroad will not be allowed into Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.

The announcement comes two days after Tokyo organizers said they would ban international fans from coming into Japan. A limited number of volunteers might be allowed to enter if they have special skills.

Olympic organizers had planned to use about 80,000 unpaid volunteers. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government had lined up 30,000 more. Most are from Japan. It’s not clear how many will be used this time.