Ingram, Williamson score 30, Pelicans beat Nuggets 113-108

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans, who won the finale of a road trip after dropping their first two games in Portland.

Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 52nd career triple-double, including 11 this season. Jamal Murray added 23 points.

Trailing 83-80 going into the fourth quarter, the Nuggets put together a 9-0 run to move in front 95-92 on Jokic’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:18 remaining.

The game stayed tight in the closing minutes. Ingram completed two three-point plays around a jumper by Jokic to give the Pelicans a 107-104 lead with 57 seconds to play. Lane violations by Jokic and Murray allowed Ingram to complete his first three-point play after two misses from the line.

Paul Millsap made one of two free throws for Denver but Ingram sank two more free throws to build a four-point edge for the Pelicans with 29 seconds left.

Jokic then missed a long jumper, snagged the rebound and got the ball to Murray, who also couldn’t connect. The Pelicans added four free throws down the stretch.

The Pelicans led 58-51 at halftime, closing the final 1:17 of the second quarter with six straight points capped by Eric Bledsoe’s driving layup.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Lonzo Ball missed the game because of right hip flexor strain. G JJ Redick remains sidelined by a right heel injury that has kept him out for the past seven games.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris (left abductor strain) and G Monte Morris (left quadriceps strain) remain sidelined. No timeline has been established yet for their return. … F Greg Whittington was inactive because of eft knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Return home Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Lakers, who have beaten New Orleans seven times in a row.

Nuggets: Start a three-game road trip Tuesday night against Orlando.