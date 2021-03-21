ACU faces UCLA in Second Round

Sports

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian (24-4) vs. No. 11 seed UCLA (19-9)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and UCLA will go at it in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA earned a 73-62 win over Brigham Young in its most recent game, while Abilene Christian won 53-52 against Texas in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.JAIME HAS A JUMPER: Through 28 games, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has connected on 41.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 63.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 31 of 86 field goals (36 percent) across its past three games while Abilene Christian has assists on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.6 percent of all possessions, the second-best rate in the nation. UCLA has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 28 games (ranking the Bruins 263rd among Division I teams).

