Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

March Madness begins

UNDATED (AP) — It didn’t very long for the NCAA Tournament to provide its first major upset, this one involving a No. 2 seed.

No. 15 Oral Roberts has played itself into the second round with a 75-72 overtime win against Big Ten power Ohio State. Kevin Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts’ 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left. Obanor finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Max Abmas had 29 points.

In other Friday action:

— Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points as top seed Illinois cruised past Drexel, 78-49. Cockburn got loose for 10 straight Illinois points, capping his personal run with a slam off a flip from Ayo Dosunmu (doh-SOO’-moo). Dosunmu had 17 points for the Illini, who closed the first half on a 31-13 run.

— MaCio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) scored 22 point and top-seeded Baylor shook off a slow-as-molasses start Friday to roll to a 79-55 victory over Hartford. Jared Butler chipped in 13 points, nine assists and four boards for the Bears, who were coming off a loss in the Big 12 semifinals. Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler each had 12 points to help Baylor advance.

— Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from Utah State, 65-53. Terrence Shannon Jr. changed the game by scoring eight of his 10 points during the decisive 13-0 run early in the second half to make it 38-31 for the Red Raiders.

— Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime to help No. 7 Florida hold off Virginia Tech, 75-70. Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Gators, and Mann finished with 14 points.

— Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, guiding eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago to a 71-60 decision over Georgia Tech. Keith Clemons hit a 3-pointer that gave the Missouri Valley champs a 62-54 lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go, and Buddy Norris added another from the top of the key to make it 67-56 with just over 2 minutes left.

— Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds for 10th seed Arkansas in an 85-68 win against Colgate. The Razorbacks scored 19 straight points spanning halftime and collected 34 points off Colgate’s 22 turnovers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MARQUETTE-WOJCIECHOWSKI

Golden Eagles fire Wojo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette will have a new men’s basketball coach next season.

Steve Wojciechowski (woh-jah-HOW’-skee) has been dismissed after seven seasons in which he posted no NCAA Tournament victories. The Golden Eagles just finished 13-14 for their first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut year.

Wojciechowski went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition at Marquette. The Golden Eagles earned two NCAA Tournament appearances in his seven seasons.

NFL-NEWS

More lawsuits filed against Watson

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.

In other NFL news:

— Free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster surprisingly has opted to return to the Steelers, just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent. The deal coincides with what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gurz) final season. Smith-Schuster became a sure-handed option in Pittsburgh’s short-passing game last season, hauling in 97 passes for 831 yards and nine scores.

— Justin Simmons became the highest-paid safety in the NFL when he agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract with the Broncos, who had franchised him for a second consecutive season. The deal includes $35 million in guarantees and averages $15.25 million, making Simmons the first safety to break the $15 million mark.

— Linebacker Anthony Walker has agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns, who have improved their secondary, pass rush and linebacking group this week in free agency. The 25-year-old Walker started 46 games at inside linebacker over the past three seasons with the Colts. He had 92 tackles and an interception last season.

— David Andrews says he’s staying in New England, confirming on social media that he is returning to the only NFL team he’s played for, The NFL Network says he took a four-year deal from the Patriots.

NBA-NEWS

Bucks get Tucker

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks have announced the acquisitions of P.J Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson.

As part of the trade, the Bucks gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.

Tucker gives the Bucks a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter as they try to chase down the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Also around the NBA:

— Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 for saying conversations with referees are “just a bunch of lies” while questioning why more fouls weren’t called against Dallas in LA’s 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday’s game that it was “insane” the Clippers weren’t getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket.

NHL-NEWS

Bruins season halted by COVID

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has paused the Boston Bruins after four more players entered the league’s COVID protocol.

Bruins games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and Tuesday against the New York Islanders have been postponed. Team facilities are closed until at least Wednesday.

They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

Boston’s Sean Kuraly (kuh-RAL’-ee) was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.

In other virus-related NHL news:

— The Penguins say center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The team placed the Russian star on injured reserve Thursday, two days after Malkin appeared to hurt his right knee in a loss to the Boston Bruins. Head coach Mike Sullivan described Malkin as “week to week.”