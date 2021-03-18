Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Virus threatens Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo

UNDATED (AP) — The status of the Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo on Thursday night is uncertain after both teams placed personnel in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres canceled morning practice after a hockey staff member entered the protocol. The Bruins also canceled their practice after a player was placed into the protocol. Both teams are awaiting COVID-19 tests results of players and staff before providing further updates.

The development comes a day after the Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger, and the practice was supposed to be the first under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo is in a 0-10-2 slump, matching the third worst in team history.

The Sabres’ schedule paused for two weeks at the beginning of February after seven players and Krueger were placed in the protocol.

The game Thursday night is supposed to be Buffalo’s first this season with a limited number of fans. The team invited 700 local front-line workers, who will be honored as part of the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.”

In other virus-related news:

— Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. Harmon is the Sooners’ No. 2 scorer, averaging 12.9 points while providing 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. The sophomore scored 22 points earlier in the season in a win over Kansas and a career-high 23 in a loss to Oklahoma State.

— Wimbledon organizers are working on the basis of having a reduced number of spectators in the grounds for this year’s tournament because of coronavirus restrictions. The All England Club says it is remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown. The club says there will be mandatory requirement for all players, their support teams and tennis officials to be in an official tournament hotel rather than in private houses. Wimbledon was scrapped last year for the first time since World War II.