Sports

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT-SCHEDULE

Texas Southern advances

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has begun with First Four action in Indiana.

Texas Southern won the first game. John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and the Tigers came back from a 30-20 halftime deficit to beat Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52. Walker also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Jordan Gilliam had 12 points for Texas Southern.

NFL-TV DEALS

Amazon gets Thursday night games, NFL nearly doubles TV deal

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. Amazon has partnered with the league to stream Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox. Games will continue to air on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, while ABC will have a limited schedule of games as well as returning to the Super Bowl rotation (two games) for the first time since the 2005 season.

NFL-NEWS

Texans QB sued for alleged sexual assault

UNDATED (AP) —Three masseuses are suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault. They accuse the star player of a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women. The lawsuits were filed this week.

The 25-year-old Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name.

A Houston police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether any of the incidents were reported to police.

The NFL says it is investigating the allegations.

In NFL personnel moves:

— Receiver Will Fuller has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Center Matt Skura, a starter with Baltimore for the past four seasons, also agreed to a one-year deal.

—The Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox, bringing him back to his home state. The Titans also announced agreements with defensive lineman Denico Autry and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm as they finalize the paperwork on their free agent signees.

—The Bills have agreed to sign former Bears starter Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract and serve as Josh Allen’s primary backup. Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft but has struggled through inconsistencies since leading the Bears to the playoffs in 2018. Trubisky went 29-21 with Chicago.

—The Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal with a separate deal said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal.

—The Browns are re-signing free agent returner Jojo Natson, who tore a knee ligament just three games into last season. Natson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2020, but had it cut short when he got hurt returning a punt in Week 3.

— Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the Patriots after one year with the Dolphins. Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal.

— Patrick Chung says he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons and three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. Chung announced his decision in an Instagram post, thanking coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for drafting him in 2009.

— Phillip Lindsay’s time with his hometown Denver Broncos has ended. The Broncos agreed to remove the right-of-first-refusal tender they had placed on the fourth-year running back from the University of Colorado. Lindsay topped 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and scored a combined 16 touchdowns. But his production plummeted last season when he battled injures.

MLB-NEWS

Mets’ Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener

UNDATED (AP) — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice, making him unlikely to be available for the start of the season.

The right-hander has not appeared any any exhibition games this year. He is in remission from leukemia and had the novel coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players. He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness. Carrasco was traded by Cleveland with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Jan. 7.

In other MLB news:

— Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Brandon Woodruff will start the Brewers’ season opener for a second straight year. Woodruff will be facing Kenta Maeda when the Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on April 1. Milwaukee had a different pitcher start each of the last seven openers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

NBA relaxes some protocols

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated. The changes include fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again.

Only one team — the New Orleans Pelicans — has publicly acknowledged a team-wide vaccination effort so far, doing so this past weekend after state rules in Louisiana were amended and made it possible for the team to start the process for players, coaches and staff.

No one in the NBA will be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the final vaccine dose.

In other virus-related news:

— The Buffalo Sabres’ home game tonight against the Boston Bruins has gone on as scheduled. The Sabres canceled their pregame practice after a member of their staff was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins also canceled their session after a player was placed in the protocol.

— The Yankees and Mets will be allowed to start the season with a maximum 20% capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the Yankees could have up to 10,850 fans for their April 1 opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and the Mets could have up to 8,384 for their April 8 home opener against Miami at Citi Field.

— Wimbledon organizers are working on the basis of having a reduced number of spectators in the grounds for this year’s tournament because of coronavirus restrictions. The All England Club says it is remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown. The club says there will be mandatory requirement for all players, their support teams and tennis officials to be in an official tournament hotel rather than in private houses. Wimbledon was scrapped last year for the first time since World War II.

ROBINSON AWARD-CURRY-WNBA

Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA star Stephen Curry is drawing acclaim from civil rights leaders for his work campaigning for social justice, his support of women’s causes and his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pandemic.

The NAACP is giving him its Jackie Robinson Sports Award. And, for the first time, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization is recognizing more than one person by honoring the WNBA Players Association. WNBA players have been applauded for their activism in a unified movement that has featured kneeling for the national anthem and messages supporting Black Lives Matter. The award recognizes athletes for their success as well as their commitment to social justice, civil rights and their communities.

PGA-HONDA CLASSIC

Jones ties course record with a 61 in Honda opening round

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Jones has tied the course record at PGA National in the first round of the Honda Classic with a 9-under 61.

The 83rd-ranked player from Australia was flawless with nine birdies and no bogeys.

Brian Harman shot a 61 at PGA National in the second round of the 2012 Honda. Tiger Woods shot a 62 in the final round that same year. Until Thursday, they were the only rounds of 8 under or better since the event moved to PGA National 15 years ago.