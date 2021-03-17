Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
6A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Chandler Hamilton 57, Mesa Dobson 31
Valley Vista 54, Phoenix Xavier 46
5A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Goodyear Millenium 47, Verrado 24
Tucson Flowing Wells 51, Gilbert 41
4A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Chandler Seton 39, Gilbert Mesquite 35
Tucson Salpointe 51, Tucson Sahuaro 46
3A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Page 56, Thatcher 49, OT
Snowflake 49, Winslow 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/