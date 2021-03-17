Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
Published 9:07 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

6A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Chandler Hamilton 57, Mesa Dobson 31

Valley Vista 54, Phoenix Xavier 46

5A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Goodyear Millenium 47, Verrado 24

Tucson Flowing Wells 51, Gilbert 41

4A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Chandler Seton 39, Gilbert Mesquite 35

Tucson Salpointe 51, Tucson Sahuaro 46

3A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Page 56, Thatcher 49, OT

Snowflake 49, Winslow 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

