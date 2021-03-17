Sports

NFL-NEWS

49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have worked out a contract with left tackle Trent Williams, the largest deal for an offensive lineman.

His agents say the Niners will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco, earning his eighth Pro Bowl selection.

In other NFL news:

— Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski are all staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barrett finalized a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $36 million guaranteed after emerging as one of the NFL’s top pass rushers. The moves leave receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and kicker Ryan Succop as key players who can also field offers from other teams after helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl last month.

— The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a $5 million contract for next season with three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long, who will come out of retirement to help their rebuilt offensive line. The deal is according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The Chiefs also agreed to one-year deals to keep running back Darrel Williams, linebacker Ben Niemann and defensive end Taco Charlton, sources told The AP.

— The Chicago Bears announced a one-year contract with former Cincinnati and Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton as well as one-year deals with safety Deon Bush and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. Dalton is due $10 million and could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses.

— The Arizona Cardinals have added seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, traded for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and signed two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater. The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Green gets about $8 million.

— Washington has agreed to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

— A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams were finalizing a trade sending veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

— Two people familiar with the deal say the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

— A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Patriots have agreed to sign free agent center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million contract, reuniting him with the franchise where he began his NFL career.

— Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

— The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with linebackers Haason Reddick and Denzel Perryman and defensive end Morgan Fox, according to a person familiar with the situation.

— Offensive tackle Nate Solder has renegotiated his contract with the New York Giants and will return to the NFL after opting out of last season because of family concerns about COVID-19.

— The Falcons have acquired veteran Lee Smith from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

— A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, pending a physical.

— The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

— Police in Arlington County, Virginia say Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington was charged with destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle after attempting to break into parked cars.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Sooners’ Harmon to miss first two NCAA rounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

Harmon is the Sooners’ No. 2 scorer, averaging 12.9 points while providing 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. The sophomore scored 22 points earlier in the season in a win over Kansas and a career-high 23 in a loss to Oklahoma State.

In other men’s college basketball news:

— Virginia remains in Charlottesville because of a positive COVID test that caused the Cavaliers to pull out of last week’s ACC tournament. The Cavs are the only team not yet in Indianapolis for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday. The defending champs continue individual workouts and conditioning sessions. They hope to practice at home on Friday before heading to the tournament, where they open against Ohio on Saturday night.

— Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has agreed to an eight-year contract extension through 2028-29. DeVries has led the Bulldogs to 20-win seasons each of his first three years at the school. Drake currently has the third-most wins in the nation at 25-9 and will play Wichita State in an NCAA First Four game Thursday.

NBA-NEWS

AP sources: Heat sending Leonard to Thunder for Ariza

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza.

The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, who is unable to play the rest of this season because of a shoulder injury and has a team option for about $10.2 million next season.

Leonard has been away from the Heat for more than a week after a video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game.

In other NBA news:

— Former NBA player Shawn Bradley has revealed he was paralyzed when struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. The incident involving the 48-year-old occurred in January in St. George, Utah. The 7-foot-6 Bradley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia. The former BYU standout spent most of his 12-year career with Dallas.

NHL-NEWS

Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

UNDATED (AP) — Ralph Krueger has become the Buffalo Sabres’ sixth coach to be fired in just over eight calendar years, losing his job with the team on a 12-game losing streak.

The Sabres are 6-18-4 this season, earning as many victories as shutout losses as forwards Jeff Skinner and Taylor Hall have failed to produce as expected.

Assistant coach Don Granato has been promoted to interim head coach by general manager Kevyn Adams, who openly challenged his players’ accountability and pride, while suggesting changes to the roster are looming.

In other NHL news:

— New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season due to a torn right ACL that requires surgery. Lee was leading the Isles with 12 goals when he was injured in a collision with Devils forward Pavel Zacha last week. New York can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the April 12 trade deadline.

— The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland. Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota.

OBIT-HOYT-BOSTON MARATHON ICON

Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

BOSTON (AP) — Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died. He was 80.

Hoyt first pushed his son, who is quadriplegic has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. Dick and Rick completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick retired in 2014, citing health issues.