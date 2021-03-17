Sports

NFL-NEWS

49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco, earning his eighth Pro Bowl selection.

In other NFL moves:

— The Washington Football Team has dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback. The team agreed to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract. Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

— The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to sign defensive lineman Taco Charlton and running back Darrel Williams to one-year deals, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Chiefs also have tendered wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because deals cannot be completed until later in the day. That’s when the Chiefs can also finalize a five-year, $80 million contract with former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

— A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a trade sending veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal hadn’t been completed. Brockers has been a stalwart on the Rams’ defensive line for the past nine seasons after they chose him with general manager Les Snead’s first draft pick in St. Louis in 2012. Brockers teamed up with All-Pro Aaron Donald in 2015 and built a formidable tandem on the Rams’ defensive line.

— Free agent cornerback Justin Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. A six-year veteran, Coleman started five games for the Detroit Lions last year. He has also played for Seattle and New England and has made 29 career starts. Coleman is expected to compete for playing time as a slot corner for Miami.

NHL-SABRES-COACH FIRED

Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Twelve consecutive losses — and with no indication of the skid ending — were enough for Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to determine it was time to fire coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday.

The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home winless skid.

The team did not say who would take over for Krueger.

His firing comes two weeks after Adams said he was evaluating the entire operation, including the coach, with the Sabres in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.

Buffalo’s 0-10-2 streak matches the third-worst in team history, and it’s the longest since a team-record 14 straight losses midway through the 2014-15 season. At 6-18-4, the Sabres rank last in the NHL in victories and points, and they have been shut out as many times as they’ve won this season.

Krueger is the third NHL coach to be fired during this shortened, 56-game season with all divisional play. He’s the first outside the North Division, which has seen Montreal let go of Claude Julien and Calgary replace Geoff Ward with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OKLAHOMA-COALE RETIRES

Oklahoma women’s coach Coale retires after 3 Finals Fours

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.

Coale is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this summer. She led three Oklahoma teams to the Final Four, and the Sooners reached the national title game in 2002. She is a four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led the Sooners to six Big 12 regular-season and four Big 12 tournament titles.

She finished her college coaching career with a 512-293 record.

SAILING-AMERICA’S CUP

Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America’s Cup

UNDATED (AP) — Team New Zealand has retained the America’s Cup by beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing’s oldest trophy.

The defender entered the sixth day of racing Wednesday at match point with a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 race series.

Team New Zealand won the 10th race by 46 seconds in a shifty north-easterly breeze to complete a defense of the famous Auld Mug.