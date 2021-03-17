Ohio State, Oral Roberts meet in First Round

Sports

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts (16-10) vs. No. 2 seed Ohio State (21-9)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and Ohio State will take the floor in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts won 75-72 against North Dakota State on March 3, while Ohio State fell to Illinois in overtime on Sunday, 91-88.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, CJ Walker and Kyle Young have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Max Abmas has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. Abmas has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Ohio State has 43 assists on 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three games while Oral Roberts has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).

___

___

