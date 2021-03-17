Baylor, Hartford meet in First Round

Sports

No. 16 seed Hartford (15-8) vs. No. 1 seed Baylor (22-2)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford is preparing to take on Baylor, with the winner punching its ticket to the Round of 32. Hartford knocked off UMass Lowell by 14 on Saturday, while Baylor is coming off of an 83-74 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Jared Butler has averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the way for the Bears. Davion Mitchell has paired with Butler and is maintaining an average of 14.1 points, 5.4 assists and two steals per game. The Hawks have been led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Traci Carter has had his hand in 45 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. Carter has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Baylor has 44 assists on 84 field goals (52.4 percent) across its past three games while Hartford has assists on 29 of 74 field goals (39.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked third in the nation by scoring 84.4 points per game this year. Hartford has only averaged 65.9 points per game, which ranks 271st.

