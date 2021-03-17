Arkansas, Colgate meet in First Round

Sports

No. 14 seed Colgate (14-1) vs. No. 3 seed Arkansas (22-6)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 11:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Arkansas will go at it in a NCAA first round matchup. Colgate beat Loyola (Md.) by 13 on Sunday, while Arkansas fell to LSU on Saturday, 78-71.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas’ JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Burns has connected on 41.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three games while Colgate has assists on 52 of 96 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Colgate and Arkansas are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of scoring. The Raiders are ranked second in the nation with 86.3 points per game while the Razorbacks are seventh at 82.4 per game.

