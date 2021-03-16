Sports

NFL-FREE AGENCY

QB Fitzpatrick headed to Washington, Saints keep Winston, Titans rebuild rush

UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 38-year-old gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a QB of the future.

In other moves:

The Tennessee Titans are releasing a pair of starters in cornerback Adoree Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly to clear salary cap space. Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal a year ago. A knee injury just before the start of the season limited Jackson to three games in 2020.

— The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract. The move comes after Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire. It provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center. Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. But the Buccaneers replaced him last year with Tom Brady and Winston joined the Saints as a backup.

— The Denver Broncos have exercised their $7 million guaranteed option on superstar linebacker Von Miller. The move engages the final season of Miller’s six-year, $114.5 million contract he signed in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance.

— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry. The 6-foot-4, 269 Dupree has 39 1/2 career sacks, and he had eight in 11 games last season for Pittsburgh before an injured right knee ended his season. Autry has 30 1/2 career sacks, 7 1/2 sacks of those last season for Indianapolis.

— The Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with free agent receiver Kendrick Bourne. His agent says the deal is for three years and $22.5 million. Bourne is coming off his best season in 2020, catching 49 passes for 667 yards for San Francisco.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million. The deal includes $29 million guaranteed. Griffin will be an immediate starter opposite CJ Henderson and could help the Jaguars have one of the league’s best coverage tandems.

— The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023. Edwards had a career-high four sacks and seven quarterback hits after signing with Chicago prior to last season.

— The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line. A person familiar with the move says Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. The Raiders have also agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England and cut left guard Richie Incognito.

— The Cleveland Browns plan to sign free agent defensive end Takkarist McKinley. A first-round pick for Atlanta in 2017, McKinley has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ALL AMERICA TEAM

Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams

UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has released its men’s All-America team and it is dominated by Gonzaga and Baylor.

Both teams were atop the rankings most of the season. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Butler’s Jared Butler are on the first team. They are joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and dynamic freshman Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are also second-team All-Americans. Baylor’s Davion Mitchell made the third team.

Here’s a full list of The Associated Press All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior, Washington, D.C., 23.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg (63 of 63 first-place votes, 315 points)

Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, junior, Reserve, Louisiana, 17.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg (60, 309)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior, Chicago, 20.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg (59, 307)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman, Arlington, Texas, 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg (55, 299)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior, Edmonds, Washington, 19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg (50, 284)

Second Team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, sophomore, Richardson, Texas, 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.0 apg (9, 188)

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, 6-4, 205, freshman, West St. Paul, Minnesota, 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg (8, 169)

Evan Mobley, Southern California, 7-0, 210, freshman, Murrieta, California, 16.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.0 bpg (4, 161)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, 255, freshman, Alexandria, Virginia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg (2, 116)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, sophomore, Kingston, Jamaica, 17.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg (2, 111)

Third Team

Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, junior, Hinesville, Georgia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.4 apg (84)

Quentin Grimes, Houston, 6-5, 205, junior, The Woodlands, Texas, 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg (68)

Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, senior, Greensboro, Alabama, 11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.4 apg (66)

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago, 6-9, 255, senior, Algonquin, Illinois, 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg (44)

Chris Duarte, Oregon, 6-6, 190, sophomore, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, 16.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg (35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Alex Barcello, BYU; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh; Derek Culver, West Virginia; Antoine Davis, Detroit; Kendrick Davis, SMU; David Duke, Providence; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Raiquan Gray, Florida State; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Jay Huff, Virginia; Nah’Shon Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Andrew Jones, Texas; Carlik Jones, Louisville; EJ Liddell, Ohio State; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall; Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara; Tre Mann, Florida; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Miles McBride, West Virginia; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Neemias Queta, Utah State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.

NBA SCHEDULE

76ers look to keep winning without Embiid

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers enter Tuesday on a five-game win streak and the top team in the Eastern Conference. They will again be without Joel Embiid as they try to extend that streak tonight against the visiting New York Knicks. Embiid is out at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee.

The rest of the schedule has Utah at Boston, Atlanta at Houston, Cleveland visiting Miami, and Chicago hosting Oklahoma City. Out west, Portland gets a visit from New Orleans, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are in L.A. to play the Lakers.

NHL SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — The Bruins have a shot to reclaim the two standing points they yielded to Penguins last night, when the two teams meet again in’s Pittsburgh.

The Penguins’ stars, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby led the attack in last night’s 4-1 win. Goaltending was another story line, with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry making a season-high 42 saves, many spectacular, outplaying the Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak. Halak made his fourth straight start for an injured Tuukka Rask. Rask traveled with the team but is not expected to play on Tuesday.

The East Division top two teams meet in Washington, where the Capitals are coming off a 6-0 blowout of the Sabres. They host the New York Islanders, who have won their last nine in a row.

Elsewhere, those Buffalo Sabres will be looking for a better game when they play the Devils in New Jersey tonight. Carolina can climb back into first place in the Central if they beat the Red Wings in Detroit. The Coyotes play the Wild in Minnesota, The Lightning and Stars meet in Dallas, while Colorado hosts Anaheim.

NCAA TOURNAMENT-GRADUATION RATES STUDY

Study: NCAA Tourney teams still have racial graduation gap

UNDATED (AP) — A diversity report found that a significant graduation gap continues to exist between white and Black basketball players on teams competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament, particularly on the men’s side.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida examined the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the teams competing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and found that white male student-athletes graduated at a rate 13.5 percentage points higher than Black male student-athletes.

White players on average had a GSR of 93.8%, compared to 80.3% for Black players. The gap was slightly lower on the women’s side with white players recording a graduation rate of 97.9% compared to 91.8% for Black players.