UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 38-year-old gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a QB of the future.

Fitzpatrick would be in the mix for the present on what’s expected to be a one-year deal. The contract cannot become official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

— The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract. The move comes after Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire. It provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center. Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. But the Buccaneers replaced him last year with Tom Brady and Winston joined the Saints as a backup.

— The Tennessee Titans are working to improve their anemic pass rush this off-season. A person familiar with the situation says the Titan have agreed to terms with linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry. The 6-foot-4, 269 Dupree has 39 1/2 career sacks, and he had eight in 11 games last season for Pittsburgh before an injured right knee ended his season. Autry has 30 1/2 career sacks, 7 1/2 sacks of those last season for Indianapolis. Last season, Tennessee didn’t get a single sack out of their big free agent signees, Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney.

NBA SCHEDULE

76ers look to keep winning without Embiid

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers enter Tuesday on a five-game win streak and the top team in the Eastern Conference. They will again be without Joel Embiid as they try to extend that streak tonight against the visiting New York Knicks. Embiid is out at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee.

The rest of the schedule has Utah at Boston, Atlanta at Houston, Cleveland visiting Miami, and Chicago hosting Oklahoma City. Out west, Portland gets a visit from New Orleans, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are in L.A. to play the Lakers.

NHL SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — The Bruins have a shot to reclaim the two standing points they yielded to Penguins last night, when the two teams meet again in’s Pittsburgh.

The Penguins’ stars, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby led the attack in last night’s 4-1 win. Goaltending was another story line, with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry making a season-high 42 saves, many spectacular, outplaying the Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak. Halak made his fourth straight start for an injured Tuukka Rask. Rask traveled with the team but is not expected to play on Tuesday.

The East Division top two teams meet in Washington, where the Capitals are coming off a 6-0 blowout of the Sabres. They host the New York Islanders, who have won their last nine in a row.

Elsewhere, those Buffalo Sabres will be looking for a better game when they play the Devils in New Jersey tonight. Carolina can climb back into first place in the Central if they beat the Red Wings in Detroit. The Coyotes play the Wild in Minnesota, The Lightning and Stars meet in Dallas, while Colorado hosts Anaheim.

GOLF-TIGER WOODS-VIDEO GAME

Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series

UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.

The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.

It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time. But his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods will be an executive director and consultant.