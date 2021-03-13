Sports

NBA-76ERS-EMBIID INJURED

AP source: Embiid sidelined with bone bruise in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss an undermined amount of time. The person tells The Associated Press that Embiid did not suffer any structural damage to his knee.

Embiid was injured in the Sixers’ win Friday night Washington. He landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg , his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.

Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. He’s averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.

The 76ers host San Antonio on Sunday.

NCAA TOURNAMENT-BUBBLE WATCH

Bubble could decide between Big Ten, Big 12 supremacy

UNDATED (AP) — The precarious situation on the NCAA Tournament bubble could be what decides whether the deep Big Ten or the brutal Big 12 get the most teams into the 68-team field come Selection Sunday.

The Big Ten headed into the semifinals Saturday with seven teams with a spot reserved: Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue and Rutgers. The league’s biggest rival likewise has seven sure things with Texas set to play Oklahoma State in its title game Saturday night: the Longhorns and Cowboys along with Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas — assuming the Jayhawks navigate a COVID-19 outbreak that bumped them from the Big 12 Tournament.

That leaves bubble-dwelling Maryland and Michigan State to potentially break the tie.

The Terps let a chance for a statement-making win against the fourth-ranked Wolverines slip away with a 79-66 loss Friday. If they do make the field, it may have come at the expense of Michigan State. The Terps beat the Spartans in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

If the Spartans make it, they can point to five wins in the final eight games, including three against top-5 teams Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

NFL-DRAFT ROOMS

Normalcy inches back to NFL with draft room gatherings OK’d

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has informed teams they can gather in person for the draft, unlike last year when they had to connect via videoconference from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Friday, the NFL said team personnel will have to socially distance and wear masks at all times regardless of their vaccination status. Eating and drinking will be prohibited in the draft room, according to the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Last year’s draft in Las Vegas was scrapped because of COVID-19 concerns. Teams were forbidden from gathering at team headquarters, so they met over videoconference from their homes.

Every team must submit their draft plan by March 26 for review and approval by the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.

The league said the plans have to first be reviewed by each club’s infection control officer and include: location, room layout with square footage, seating diagram and ventilation, entrance and exits and the number of individuals who will be in attendance.

Clubs also will be permitted to use off-site facilities for their draft rooms if they choose.