NBA-76ERS-EMBIID INJURED

AP source: Embiid sidelined with bone bruise in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

The person tells The Associated Press that Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee and will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Embiid was injured in the Sixers’ win Friday over Washington. He landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. A stretcher was briefly brought on the court, but the center limped off under his own power.

Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate after helping the 76ers to the Eastern Conference lead. He’s averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.

The 76ers host San Antonio on Sunday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-INJURIES

Michigan’s Livers out indefinitely with foot injury

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, a potentially major blow to one of the nation’s top teams with the NCAA Tournament approaching.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines announced the news shortly before the start of their Big Ten Tournament semifinal against No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and has made a team-high 50 3-pointers this season. He is 13 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Michigan appeared to dodge one injury concern after guard Eli Brooks went down in a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Brooks was able to return and play in the team’s first conference tournament game, a victory over Maryland on Friday.

But Livers, who plays guard and forward, played only 15 minutes in that game and went scoreless. The team said an MRI afterward showed the foot issue.

In other injury news:

— Tennessee forward John Fulkerson sustained a concussion and facial fracture during a quarterfinal win over Florida and will miss the rest of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The school announced the update Saturday before the Volunteers’ semifinal game against No. 6 Alabama. Fulkerson was hurt with 17:10 remaining and was helped to the locker room after taking two elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne, who was ejected.

NHL-SABRES-EICHEL

Eichel out for `foreseeable future’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will be without captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) for what coach Ralph Krueger called “the foreseeable future,” delivering another blow to a team in the midst of a nine-game skid.

The injury is not considered season-ending, though Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a timetable on how much time Eichel will miss.

The update Saturday came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the past two days to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games.

He has already missed two games since he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas (sih-ZEE’-kuhs) in the closing minutes of a 5-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday.

MLB-ROCKIES-OBERG

Oberg progressing after blood clot sidelined reliever in ’20

UNDATED (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-handed reliever Scott Oberg is steadily making his way back to the mound after sitting out last season due to a blood clot in his pitching arm. It was the third time over his career a clot has surfaced.

Oberg underwent thoracic outlet surgery in September. He was a little sore the day after his first spring training game, but he called it a good kind of sore. He anticipates being on the opening day roster when the Rockies start the season on April 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

NFL-NEWS

Normalcy inches back to NFL with draft room gatherings OK’d

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has informed teams they can gather in person for the draft, unlike last year when they had to connect via videoconference from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Friday, the NFL said team personnel will have to socially distance and wear masks at all times regardless of their vaccination status. Eating and drinking will be prohibited in the draft room, according to the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Last year’s draft in Las Vegas was scrapped because of COVID-19 concerns. Teams were forbidden from gathering at team headquarters, so they met over videoconference from their homes.

Every team must submit their draft plan by March 26 for review and approval by the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills. The league said the plans have to first be reviewed by each club’s infection control officer.

Clubs also will be permitted to use off-site facilities for their draft rooms if they choose.

In other NFL news:

— The Detroit Lions have signed free agent tight end Josh Hill. The Lions announced the move Saturday. Hill joins Detroit after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. They signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho State in 2013. He has 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in 117 games. Hill has made 61 starts. Hill had eight catches last season.