Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs

UNDATED (AP) — For the second time in many days, major conferences have called off tournament games due to COVID-19 concerns — this time involving No. 11 Kansas and No. 16 Virginia.

The Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation of their semifinal matchup with No. 13 Texas. The Longhorns move on to the title game to face the Oklahoma State-Baylor winner.

Earlier Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the league’s semifinal game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and Georgia Tech due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. The announcement came less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games. Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

It is unclear what the COVID-19 issues mean for the Virginia and Kansas going forward, though the Jayhawks released a statement that they would continue preparing for the NCAA Tournament. Friday’s cancellations came a day after Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-TOURNAMENTS

Howard tossed, No. 4 Michigan tops Terps, Big Ten semis next

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting a shouting match with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, and the No. 4 Wolverines won 79-66 to reach the Big Ten semifinals. Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan. The Wolverines will next play either No. 9 Ohio State or No. 21 Purdue.

In other Friday tournament action:

—Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points off the bench, Jaden Shackelford added 13 points and No. 6 Alabama blew out Mississippi State 85-48 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The top-seeded Crimson Tide will face fourth-seeded Tennessee in the semifinals.

—Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds, and Cincinnati held off SMU for a 74-71 win in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

—Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead five Volunteers in double figures, and Tennessee beat Florida 78-66 Friday to advance to the Southeastern Conference semifinals for a third straight tournament.

NFL-NEWS

Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45.

Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter signing the extension Friday. The extension, confirmed by the team, frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021. Seven starters from the Super Bowl were among two dozen Buccaneers eligible to become free agents next week. Brady’s extension adds an extra season on the two-year, $50 million contract he signed in free agency last March following a 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

In other NFL news:

—The San Francisco 49ers have locked up one of their key cornerbacks before the start of free agency by agreeing to a two-year contract with Emmanuel Moseley before he became a restricted free agent. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that Moseley will earn up to $10.1 million under the contract.

—The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett. Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice. He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams. The Packers had claimed Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5.

— The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person tells The Associated Press that the one-year deal is worth close to $14 million. Newton signed with Patriots last June following his release from the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons. He had an up-and-down 2020 season in which he missed time after contracting COVID-19. The Patriots finished 7-9.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon, who would have become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday. An undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt, Herndon started 26 games over the past two seasons. Henderson has 144 tackles, 18 pass breakups and three interceptions in three seasons.

— B.J. Finney is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract a week after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. Finney spent his first five seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are in the midst of a significant reset along the offensive line. Nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey retired in February.

— The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year contract Friday, days before the starter was eligible to become a free agent. Williams started all 16 games during his first season in Buffalo. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills a year ago after spending his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

— Right guard Trai Turner has been released by the Los Angeles Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired from Carolina in a trade. Turner was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Panthers but didn’t have the same success with the Chargers. He missed seven games last season because of injuries.

— Punter Michael Palardy has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Palardy, who grew up in South Florida, has a career average of 45.3 yards in six seasons, all with Carolina. Matt Haack, Miami’s punter the past four years, is a free agent.

NCAA FOOTBALL RULES

NCAA rules panel recommends change to shorten overtime games

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Football Rules Committee is recommending a slight change to overtime rules.

It would require a team to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime instead of the third. The committee also addressed the problem of teams faking injuries to slow the opponent’s momentum and blocking below the waist. Changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel next month. The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes to win a game.

NBA-ROCKETS-TUCKER

Rockets say they’re trying to trade P.J. Tucker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Rockets say they are attempting to trade disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker.

Tucker traveled with the Rockets to Sacramento for Thursday’s game with the Kings but did not play and was on his way back to Houston before the game ended. The 35-year-old is in the final year of a $31.8 million, four-year deal. The veteran forward has been pushing for a trade for the past few weeks and had grown increasingly frustrated by the organization’s apparent lack of attempts to make a deal happen.

MLB-NEWS

Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings.

The team announced the signing on Friday, giving a very young pitching staff an experienced voice.

The 33-year-old Cahill went 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA last season while pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Cahill began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen in mid-September.

In other baseball news:

— The Atlanta Braves are planning to open Truist Park to about 13,500 fans to start the new season. The three-time reigning NL East champions will allow 33% capacity at their 41,084-seat stadium beginning with opening day against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9. No fans were allowed in MLB parks during the 2020 season.

— The Minnesota Twins have received approval for fans to return to their games this season. They can play at Target Field for now in front of a capacity of up to 10,000 people.

— The Baltimore Orioles will begin the season by hosting approximately 11,000 fans per game, or 25% of capacity of Camden Yards.