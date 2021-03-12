SBU faces VCU in A10 finals

Sports

No. 2 seed VCU (19-6, 12-4) vs. No. 1 seed Saint Bonaventure (15-4, 13-4)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Championship, University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VCU is set to face off against Saint Bonaventure in the Championship of the A10 tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 12, when the Rams shot 36.1 percent from the field en route to a three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The electric Nah’Shon Hyland is averaging 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Rams. Vince Williams Jr. is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bonnies have been led by Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 assists.NAH’SHON IS A FORCE: Hyland has connected on 37.2 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Bonnies are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three outings while VCU has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.2 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com