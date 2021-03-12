Loyola faces Colgate in Patriot League finals

Sports

No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.) (6-10, 6-10) vs. No. 2 seed Colgate (13-1, 13-1)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Championship, Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) is set to face Colgate in the Championship of the Patriot League tourney. Colgate earned a 105-75 win over Bucknell in its most recent game, while Loyola (Md.) won 67-63 against Army in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Tucker Richardson has put up 11.4 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Greyhounds, Santi Aldama has averaged 21.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Cam Spencer has put up 11.8 points and five rebounds.ACCURATE ALDAMA: Aldama has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 70.2.

CAREFUL RAIDERS: The diligent Colgate offense has turned the ball over on just 14 percent of its possessions, the fifth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Loyola (Md.) possessions have resulted in a turnover.

