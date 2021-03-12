Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Page 57, Yuma Catholic 25

Snowflake 45, Show Low 37

Thatcher 45, Chandler Valley Christian 28

Winslow 58, Holbrook 53

4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Chandler Seton 64, Flagstaff Coconino 31

Gilbert Mesquite 36, Scottsdale Notre Dame 32

Tucson Sahuaro 62, Flagstaff 56

Tucson Salpointe 54, Glendale Deer Valley 45

5A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Gilbert 61, Paradise Valley 36

Goodyear Millenium 50, Williams Field 41

Tucson Flowing Wells 67, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 61

Verrado 53, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 40

6A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Chandler Hamilton 56, Perry 46

Mesa Dobson 40, Mesa Westwood 37

Phoenix Xavier 40, Mesa 30

Valley Vista 95, Tucson Rincon 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

