COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ACC-DUKE WITHDRAWS

Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA streak in jeopardy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. That puts the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy. Duke had won its first two tournament games but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

NFL-CHIEFS CUTS

Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as they try to squeeze under the salary cap.

The moves Thursday will provide another obstacle in their quest to upgrade an offensive line ransacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were more than $22 million over the cap of $182.5 million that was set Wednesday.

The release of Fisher and Schwartz saves about $18.3 million, leaving them able to restructure other contracts — and potentially extend players — and create enough financial wiggle room to maneuver in free agency.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi gov signs bill limiting transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill barring transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. He signed the bill Thursday. Mississippi becomes the first state this year to enact such a ban, with more than 20 states considering similar bills. A federal court blocked an Idaho law last year.

Reeves says President Joe Biden “forced the issue” by signing an order banning discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement Thursday that the Mississippi law could lead to more bullying of transgender people.

US BASKETBALL-OLYMPIC POOL

USA Basketball picks 57 players for men’s Tokyo Games pool

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball is a step closer to choosing the team that will play in this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, releasing the names Thursday of 57 players who are part of the pool to fill the squad.

Among the group: 15 players who have already won Olympic gold medals for the U.S., including three-time gold winner LeBron James and two-time gold medalists Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

The other past gold medalists under consideration for spots this summer are Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Draymond Green, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook.

It’s also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but never been on the Olympic stage.

There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare the list to a 12-person Olympic team by early summer. Thise decisions will be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start about July 1 while the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and the Olympics start July 23. That’s just one day from the potential date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-FOREIGN FANS

IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Several members of the International Olympic Committee are raising questions about the consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo organizers say that decision will be made before the torch relay starts on March 25. The Olympics open on July 23.

Many unsourced reports in Japan say the decision has already been made. IOC officials have also hinted at the difficult choice. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto told a virtual session of the full Olympic membership that the situation in Japan and elsewhere was “challenging” in regard to the virus.

IOC-VACCINES

IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee and China are teaming up to offer vaccines to athletes and teams preparing for the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing. IOC president Thomas Bach says the offer for collaboration “is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity.” The IOC says it will pay for extra doses for Olympic and Paralympic participants. Bach says each dose to an Olympic participant will be matched with two more made available to the wider population. Japan’s vaccination rollout has been relatively slow despite the upcoming Tokyo Games.