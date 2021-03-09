Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Gonzaga can go into tournament undefeated with win tonight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With one more win, Gonzaga will enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. That win could come tonight when Gonzaga faces BYU in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Zags are 25-and-0 after Monday night’s win over Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga shot 53% as it tied the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season, and has won 22 straight games by double digits.

BYU needed overtime to advance to the final game by beating Pepperdine 82-77.

MLB-INDIANS-CORONAVIRUS

Ramirez, Reyes rejoin team

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined the team after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The players tested negative for the coronavirus and are back at the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Indians manager Terry Francona said the team followed the guidelines and reported the violation.

Elsewhere in baseball:

— Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has returned to training camp after he was kept away for a couple days for violating baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. The team said Sunday that Strop was being kept away from his teammates, and that Major League Baseball will decide when he is allowed to rejoin the team. It has confirmed Strop’s return. The 35-year-old Strop is in camp on a minor league deal. He is trying to make it back to the majors after a tough season last year.

— New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton isn’t throwing because of a sore pitching elbow. He will be examined by a doctor and could miss the start of the season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament wasn’t suspected of being hurt, which could require Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday. The 33-year-old Britton disclosed last weekend that he was recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted in January. He has not pitched in any exhibitions.

— The Texas Rangers will be without one of their top relievers to start the season. Hard-throwing Jonathan Hernandez has been shut down from pitching for at least four weeks because of a ligament sprain in his right elbow. Rangers general manager Chris Young says it is a low-grade sprain in the ulnar collateral ligament. The pitcher felt something when throwing his last live BP session. Hernandez was 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 27 appearances last season. He had 31 strikeouts in 31 innings, relying heavily on sinker that averaged nearly 98 mph.

NFL

Jaguars use tag on Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson. The move prevents him from hitting free agency and makes him the blindside protector for presumptive No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. The team made it official about two hours after coach Urban Meyer said “we are headed in that direction.” Robinson has started 50 of 67 games since being drafted in the second round in 2017.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson, setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense. The sides have until July 15 to reach a multiyear deal. Otherwise, he would play next season for approximately $16.4 million assuming he signs.

— The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle. If no long-term deal is reached by July 15 Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap —and would be eligible for free agency next year.

— For the second consecutive year the New York Giants have given the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The Giants applied the non-exclusive franchise tag just before the league deadline. He earned $16.1 million on the 2020 tag and a second franchise tag is worth 120% of the previous season’s contract.

— Marcus Allen is staying in Pittsburgh. And staying at linebacker too. The Steelers announced they have signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Allen had been an exclusive rights free agent. The 24-year-old Allen played in 14 games in 2021 after being moved from safety to inside linebacker in the preseason because of depth issues at the position.

— The Detroit Lions have signed Tyrell Williams, adding much-needed depth at wide receiver with a player they hope can stay healthy. The Lions made the move Tuesday. Detroit’s top receivers from last season are free agents.

— The Atlanta Falcons have saved almost $4 million from the 2021 salary cap by cutting veteran offensive guard James Carpenter. The move comes after the team already cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey.

— The Cleveland Browns cleared out a little more salary cap space by releasing veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season. Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBAL

Ohio State pauses workouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has halted football team workouts for a week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school said Tuesday that team activities would pause and administrative offices in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center would close “out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.”

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open spring practice on March 19.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SONG

Study finds ‘no racist intent’ in Texas song

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A long-awaited report from the University of Texas on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” finds that it had “no racist intent.”

The study was ordered last year by the school’s president after a group football players and other athletes demanded the school drop the song because of racist elements of its past.

The song will continue to be played, but school will not require athletes and band members to sing or perform it.