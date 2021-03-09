Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MILES-KANSAS

Miles out at Kansas over behavior with women while at LSU

UNDATED (AP) — Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head football coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Last week, LSU released a 148-page review by a law firm about the university’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints. It described how Miles “tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’”

Kansas announced Miles’ departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways. Miles has three years left on his original five-year contract with Kansas. Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement that he is “extremely disappointed” for the university, fans and everyone involved with the football program. A search for a new coach has been launched and will be assisted by an outside firm.

MLB-CUBS-ASTROS-ODORIZZI

Astros boost rotation with Odorizzi’s $20.25M, 2-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros have finalized a $20.25 million, two-year contract that includes a player option for 2023 and could be worth at least $33.25 million over three seasons.

Odorizzi enhances a Houston rotation that lost Framber Valdéz indefinitely to a broken finger this spring. Astros ace Justin Verlander also is sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery. An All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, Odorizzi was limited to four starts last season because of injuries. He was 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA for the Twins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Chicago’s two major league baseball teams will be allowed to host a limited number of fans starting on opening day. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%. That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field.

— Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has declined to specify why Jeremy Jeffress was released by the team. Rizzo says he considers it an “employment issue” and acknowledges it was not related to the reliever’s baseball performance. Washington cut ties with Jeffress on Sunday. He was a 2018 NL All-Star for the Brewers who was with the Cubs last season.

— The Minnesota Twins have been eagerly anticipating the addition of shortstop Andrelton Simmons this season. The native of Curaçao had been unable to leave the Caribbean island country until travel documentation was complete. The paperwork was delayed by the recent wave of extreme wintry weather. Then he had to clear COVID-19 protocols upon arrival at camp. Simmons signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Twins.

— Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, has died. He was 53. The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died Monday of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada. Cormier owned a neat nook in Phillies history: He was the winning pitcher in the final game that Philadelphia won at Veterans Stadium in 2003, and also was the winner in the first game the Phils won after moving into Citizens Bank Park in 2004.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA-ALL STAR GAME

Nobody tested positive at All-Star Game

ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA’s mini-bubble in Atlanta for the All-Star Game apparently worked. No players, coaches or game officials tested positive for COVID-19 while in Atlanta.

The NBA announcement Monday comes after the final tests were processed and results were returned to the league and the teams involved.

That includes Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a pair of All-Stars who had to miss the game and left Atlanta early after being flagged through contact tracing. A barber both saw before going to Atlanta tested positive, and that meant Embiid and Simmons were potentially exposed to the virus. So by league policy this season, they couldn’t play Sunday night.

In other NBA news:

— Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish has had a nonsurgical procedure after missing six games with soreness in his right Achilles. Reddish was placed in a walking boot following the procedure at Atlanta’s Emory Sports Medicine Clinic. His status will be updated in about one week. A second-year player from Duke, Reddish is averaging 11.2 points in 26 games, including 21 starts.

NHL-GOLDEN KNIGHTS-WILD

Kahkonen gets 1st shutout as Wild beat Golden Knights 2-0

UNDATED (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 victory over Vegas. That stopped the Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, a franchise rookie goalie record. The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak. Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for the NHL-leading Golden Knights. The teams play again on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the ice:

— Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and extending the Canucks’ winning streak to three games. The Canadiens got a power-play goal from Jeff Petry early in the first period. Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette forced extra time, scoring with 40.5 seconds left in regulation. Horvat assisted on the goal.

— Adam Henrique scored three minutes into overtime, Rickard Rakell became the fourth Anaheim player in 10 years to have three or more points in consecutive games and the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in this season’s second installment of the Freeway Face-Off. Henrique took a pass from Trevor Zegras and put the puck past Cal Petersen inside the near post to give the Ducks consecutive wins for only the second time this season. Adrian Kempe had his second NHL hat trick for Los Angeles. His redirect in front with 2:32 remaining in the third period sent the game to overtime.

— Evander Kane scored 41 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks ended a disappointing homestand on a high note by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2. The Sharks had lost five of their first six games on their longest homestand of the season before rallying to beat the Blues by getting a tying goal in the third period from Logan Couture and the winner from Kane. Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves. The Blues won the first four games of their road trip before stumbling at the end with overtime losses in Los Angeles and San Jose.

— Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2. Derick Brassard and Jakob Chychrun also had goals for the Coyotes. Early in the third, Kuemper dropped down on one knee with the puck going the other way and asked the official to stop play. The trainer momentarily checked on the starting goaltender before he skated off and was replaced by Raanta.

— The Oilers have opened a three-game homestand against Senators with 3-2 victory. Kailer Yamamoto scored the first of three straight goals by Edmonton, and the Oilers held on to beat the Ottawa. Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 5-0 against the Senators this season.

NFL-COWBOYS-PRESCOTT CONTRACT

Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus. The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short by a compound fracture of his right ankle.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season. The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap. NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.

— A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Seahawks will release defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The move will leave Seattle without its most proven pass rusher but will also save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap. Dunlap was acquired by the Seahawks from Cincinnati midway through last season.

— The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal brings back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush. Weatherly played last season with the Carolina Panthers. They released him on Feb. 19.

— The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine. Detroit also re-signed defensive back Mike Ford. The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract.

— J.C. Hassenauer will get a shot at being the potential replacement for retired Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. The Steelers have signed the 25-year-old Hassenauer to a one-year contract. Hassenauer was an exclusive rights free agent. Pittsburgh is in the market for a center after Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler, retired on Feb. 12. Hassenauer made three starts at center in 2020 and one at left guard.

— A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets are placing the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye. The move Monday night was expected and prevents Maye from becoming an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 17. NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to use the tag on a pending free agent.

— A traffic case involving Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs is closed after he completed community service and paid a fine stemming from a vehicle crash in January near McCarran International Airport. Lawyers for the 23-year-old running back said Monday he mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine on traffic violation A DUI charge was dropped because Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit.

NFL-CONCUSSION SETTLEMENT

Judge tosses suit over ‘race-norming’ in dementia tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged so-called race-norming in dementia tests for retired NFL players.

Lawyers for some former players say the practice assumes Black athletes start with worse cognitive functioning than their white counterparts. That makes it harder for them to show injury and qualify for awards that average more than $500,000.

The judge in Philadelphia on Monday instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer overseeing the settlement to start mediation. That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued. They are Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. The settlement fund has so far paid more than $765 million to retired players.

T-25-CREIGHTON-MCDERMOTT REINSTATED

Creighton’s McDermott reinstated after ‘plantation’ remark

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton has lifted coach Greg McDermott’s suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players during a postgame talk.

McDermott twice used the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. He apologized but was suspended last Thursday. Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen says the coach understands that forgiveness must be earned and he is willing to work for it. McDermott will become active in a campus program designed to help participants better understand racism and create change. He will return for this week’s Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.

FRAZIER-FIGHT OF THE CENTURY

Smokin’ Joe Frazier feted with statue, mural in Philly

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Joe Frazier was celebrated in his adopted hometown of Philadelphia on the 50th anniversary of his win over Muhammad Ali in the Fight of the Century.

Frazier had a 9-foot-tall, 1,600-pound statue unveiled at a gym owned by some of his supporters from early in his fight career. There is also a mural in North Philadelphia that his friends and family hope will make sure his legacy lives on long after his death. Frazier died Nov. 7, 2011 after a brief battle with liver cancer at the age of 67. Their first fight at Madison Square Garden was so epic it was billed as the Fight of the Century, and 50 years later it reigns undefeated.