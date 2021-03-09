Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Gonzaga can go into tournament undefeated with win tonight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With one more win, Gonzaga will enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. That win could come tonight when Gonzaga faces BYU in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Zags are 25-and-0 after Monday night’s win over Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga shot 53% as it tied the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season, and has won 22 straight games by double digits.

BYU needed overtime to advance to the final game by beating Pepperdine 82-77.

MLB-INDIANS-CORONAVIRUS

Ramirez, Reyes rejoin team

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined the team after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The players tested negative for the coronavirus and are back at the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Indians manager Terry Francona said the team followed the guidelines and reported the violation.

MLB-YANKEES-BRITTON

Yankees lefty Britton isn’t throwing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton isn’t throwing because of a sore pitching elbow. He will be examined by a doctor and could miss the start of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament wasn’t suspected of being hurt, which could require Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday.

The 33-year-old Britton disclosed last weekend that he was recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted in January. He has not pitched in any exhibitions.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Hurricanes, Islanders each look for sixth straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are riding a five-game winning streak heading into tonight’s first of two games this week at home against Nashville. The Hurricanes have won eight of ten home games this season.

In other action on the NHL schedule:

— The Toronto Maple Leafs host Winnipeg in the opener of a three-game series. The Leafs are 18-6-and-2 — still the best record in the NHL — after losing two in a row in regulation for the first time this season.

— The New York Islanders continue a five-game homestand as they host the Boston Bruins. The Islanders are looking for their sixth win in a row.

— After losing three straight to the Islanders in New York, the Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelpha Flyers before playing five of their next six games at home. The Sabres have lost seven in a row.

— The Washington Capitals — winners of eight of their last 11 — skate at home against the New Jersey Devils.

— Pittsburgh concludes a five-game homestand against the Rangers, who are in the midst of a six-game trip.

— The Tampa Bay Lightning — with a record of 3-0-and-1 so far on a six-game road trip — play at Detroit.

— The Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets play their first of two games this week in Columbus.

— The Chicago Blackhawks open a six-game trip against the Stars in Dallas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBAL

Ohio State pauses workouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has halted football team workouts for a week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school said Tuesday that team activities would pause and administrative offices in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center would close “out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.”

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open spring practice on March 19.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SONG

Study finds ‘no racist intent’ in Texas song

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A long-awaited report from the University of Texas on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” finds that it had “no racist intent.”

The study was ordered last year by the school’s president after a group football players and other athletes demanded the school drop the song because of racist elements of its past.

The song will continue to be played, but school will not require athletes and band members to sing or perform it.