Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Mohave Accelerated 81, Cicero Preparatory Academy 68
North Valley Christian Academy 70, Duncan 38
Patagonia 68, El Capitan 64
St. David 87, Kearny Ray 80
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
3A State Championship=
First Round=
Chandler Valley Christian 50, Safford 37
Holbrook 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 42
Page 73, Wickenburg 25
Show Low 52, Globe 36
Snowflake 64, Tucson Sabino 33
Thatcher 51, Florence 17
Winslow 82, Phoenix Bourgade 27
Yuma Catholic 45, Gilbert Christian 44
4A State Championship=
First Round=
Chandler Seton 68, Paradise Honors 33
Flagstaff 71, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39
Flagstaff Coconino 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 49
Gilbert Mesquite 64, Poston Butte 27
Glendale Deer Valley 52, Tucson Pueblo 30
Scottsdale Notre Dame 48, Combs 22
Tucson Sahuaro 58, Phoenix Thunderbird 43
Tucson Salpointe 50, Desert Edge 16
5A State Championship=
First Round=
Casteel High School 76, Paradise Valley 52
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Phoenix Horizon 44
Gilbert 41, Tucson Sunnyside 20
Goodyear Millenium 73, Vail Cienega 26
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Glendale Apollo 43
Tucson Flowing Wells 59, Canyon View 45
Verrado 64, Tucson Catalina Foothills 34
Williams Field 72, Willow Canyon 44
6A State Championship=
First Round=
Chandler Hamilton 65, Yuma Cibola 15
Mesa 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 63, OT
Mesa Dobson 56, Mesa Desert Ridge 32
Mesa Westwood 59, Phoenix Desert Vista 43
Perry 57, Glendale O’Connor 49
Phoenix Xavier 56, Tucson 42
Tucson Rincon 40, Highland Prep 33
Valley Vista 74, Boulder Creek 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/