Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Mohave Accelerated 81, Cicero Preparatory Academy 68

North Valley Christian Academy 70, Duncan 38

Patagonia 68, El Capitan 64

St. David 87, Kearny Ray 80

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A State Championship=

First Round=

Chandler Valley Christian 50, Safford 37

Holbrook 69, Lakeside Blue Ridge 42

Page 73, Wickenburg 25

Show Low 52, Globe 36

Snowflake 64, Tucson Sabino 33

Thatcher 51, Florence 17

Winslow 82, Phoenix Bourgade 27

Yuma Catholic 45, Gilbert Christian 44

4A State Championship=

First Round=

Chandler Seton 68, Paradise Honors 33

Flagstaff 71, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39

Flagstaff Coconino 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 49

Gilbert Mesquite 64, Poston Butte 27

Glendale Deer Valley 52, Tucson Pueblo 30

Scottsdale Notre Dame 48, Combs 22

Tucson Sahuaro 58, Phoenix Thunderbird 43

Tucson Salpointe 50, Desert Edge 16

5A State Championship=

First Round=

Casteel High School 76, Paradise Valley 52

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Phoenix Horizon 44

Gilbert 41, Tucson Sunnyside 20

Goodyear Millenium 73, Vail Cienega 26

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Glendale Apollo 43

Tucson Flowing Wells 59, Canyon View 45

Verrado 64, Tucson Catalina Foothills 34

Williams Field 72, Willow Canyon 44

6A State Championship=

First Round=

Chandler Hamilton 65, Yuma Cibola 15

Mesa 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 63, OT

Mesa Dobson 56, Mesa Desert Ridge 32

Mesa Westwood 59, Phoenix Desert Vista 43

Perry 57, Glendale O’Connor 49

Phoenix Xavier 56, Tucson 42

Tucson Rincon 40, Highland Prep 33

Valley Vista 74, Boulder Creek 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

