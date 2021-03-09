Ball State faces Toledo in MAC quarters

Sports

No. 8 seed Ball State (10-12, 8-9) vs. No. 1 seed Toledo (20-7, 15-4)

Mid-American Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State is set to match up against Toledo in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 5, when the Rockets shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Ball State to just 40 percent en route to the 89-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen and Miryne Thomas have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Cardinals points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Ball State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Ball State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Cardinals are 5-12 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Rockets 14th among Division 1 teams. The Ball State defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th).

